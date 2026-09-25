Nick Chubb Signs 1-Day Contract With Cleveland to Retire as a Brown

Some of the NFL’s biggest names have returned to the franchises that made them stars for one final ceremonial moment. Tom Brady did it with the New England Patriots, and now another NFL legend is getting the chance to close his career where it all started.

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Nick Chubb is headed back to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns announced on Friday that the four-time Pro Bowl running back will sign a one-day contract with the franchise, allowing him to officially retire as a Brown.

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“One of the best to ever do it comes home. We’re proud to announce Nick Chubb will sign a 1-day contract to retire as a Cleveland Brown!” the Browns announced on X.

Chubb spent seven of his eight NFL seasons with Cleveland after the Browns selected him 35th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. His lone season away from the organization came in 2025, when he played 15 games for the Houston Texans.

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His impact in Cleveland was immediate. Chubb did not receive his first NFL carry until Week 4 of his rookie season, but he made it count. Chubb got his first real NFL action against the Oakland Raiders, where he had only three carries, but went for 105 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard score.

That game was the start of a four-year run with at least 1,000 rushing yards every season from 2019 through 2022. Chubb had his best season in 2022, running for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.

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Chubb finished his Cleveland career with 6,843 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns. Both rank third in franchise history behind Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly. He also had 30 games with at least 100 rushing yards, the second-most in Browns history.

“For seven years, Nick Chubb was the gold standard for performance, professionalism and leadership within the Browns organization,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “Although he came in as a quiet, second-round pick, it didn’t take long for him to make an impact.”

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Chubb’s career changed in September 2023 when he suffered a devastating knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury required two surgeries, and he missed the remainder of that season before returning in Week 7 of 2024.

He started all eight games he played that year, but another setback ended his comeback season when he suffered a broken foot in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland did not re-sign him after the season, leading Chubb to Houston for what became his final NFL campaign.

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With the Texans, Chubb appeared in 15 games and made nine starts, finishing with 506 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Houston reached the AFC Divisional Round, giving Chubb the winning season he wanted before making his retirement decision.

Chubb announced his retirement on August 21.

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“Today’s the day I’ve been avoiding for a while,” Chubb wrote. “I wanted to end my career on a healthy note, along with a winning season, and I was able to do that.”

“I love Cleveland. It’s a second home to me,” Chubb said. “The decision to retire a Brown was an easy one. To be able to officially retire as a Brown means a lot to my family and me.”

Chubb leaves the NFL with 7,349 rushing yards, 1,109 receiving yards and 59 total touchdowns in 100 regular-season games. He is also one of only four players in league history to retire, averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry on more than 1,000 attempts, joining Brown, Joe Perry and Jamaal Charles.

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The Browns will honor Chubb before Sunday’s game, giving Cleveland fans one more chance to celebrate a player who became synonymous with the franchise during one of the most memorable stretches in its post-1999 history.