The Pittsburgh Steelers had taken control of their Black Friday matchup with the Denver Broncos when the Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy controversy followed the game into Cleveland. With Pittsburgh leading 27-5 in the fourth quarter, Browns head coach Todd Monken was asked to weigh in on the turmoil involving his AFC North rivals.

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“It’s not like I don’t follow football, so it’s not like I don’t know what’s happened,” Monken told reporters, as per 92.3 The Fan. “So I don’t want to go that far, but just like everybody that’s part of the organization from coaching and playing, our job is to focus on us as much as we can, which is none of it matters if we don’t play well, if we don’t prepare, if we don’t give ourselves the best chance to get to seven Sunday night. And so that’s really all that I worry about.”

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The Browns coach was responding to questions about the public fallout between Rodgers and McCarthy, which has dominated NFL coverage this week. Monken acknowledged that he had seen what was happening in Pittsburgh but declined to offer an opinion on a situation he was not part of.

“The rest of it, I’m not there. I’m not in their locker room. I’m not privy to any other place other than here, and what we have to do to get better every day,” he added.

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The exchange came after a turbulent few days for the Steelers. McCarthy announced on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would replace Rodgers as the starting quarterback for the Black Friday game.

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Rodgers then appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and made several accusations about his coach, including that McCarthy had fallen asleep during meetings and missed team activities.

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Rodgers also said McCarthy mistakenly ended a halftime huddle during the Steelers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles by shouting, “1-2-3, Packers!” McCarthy later acknowledged the mistake and called it ’embarrassing.’ Pittsburgh released Rodgers later that day, and he cleared waivers on Thursday to become a free agent.

The quarterback’s claims did not stand alone. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that multiple league sources corroborated parts of Rodgers’ account, with one source telling her, “It’s all true.” Other reports also described frustration within the Pittsburgh locker room over McCarthy’s leadership.

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While the Steelers dealt with the fallout, Monken made clear that Cleveland’s attention was on its own preparation. The Browns are due to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, and the coach did not want the noise surrounding a division rival to distract his team.

Pittsburgh’s problems could have implications for the AFC North race, but Monken did not use the opportunity to take a shot at McCarthy or the Steelers. Instead, he returned to the standard he expects from his own players: prepare properly and give themselves a chance to win.

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The Steelers, meanwhile, had to navigate their first game without Rodgers, with Rudolph taking over under center against an 8-2 Denver team. The matchup carried added importance for Pittsburgh, which entered the day at 6-4 after consecutive losses.

Monken’s response was brief, but it made his position clear. He follows the league closely, including the drama unfolding within his division. He simply has no interest in making it part of the Browns’ business.