Browns Official Confirms Shedeur Sanders Was Almost Drafted by This AFC Rival

The Cleveland Browns are turning the page with a new head coach, and that change has already brought fresh attention to quarterback Shedeur Sanders. On Friday, the Browns shared a video of Sanders meeting Monken for the first time. The two greeted each other warmly and shared a quick hug. The mood was light and comfortable, but one comment from Monken during the chat quickly grabbed attention. The conversation was casual, and then one line from Monken quickly became the focus.

“We tried to draft you’re a*s last year for God’s sake,” Monken said. “It’s all worked out. You remember that, right? Some day we’ll get a chance to talk about that.” With that statement, Monken confirmed that Sanders was nearly drafted by the AFC rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, before landing in Cleveland.

Monken spent the past three seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator. His words matched earlier reporting from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that, back in September, the Ravens planned to select Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, those plans changed late. According to Schefter, Baltimore passed after Sanders made it clear he did not want to join a roster where Lamar Jackson was already the established starter. Sanders wanted a fair chance to play rather than spend years as a backup. With Jackson locked in as the Ravens’ quarterback, the team moved on.

But now, in a full-circle moment, Shedeur and Monken have again crossed paths at the Browns.

Monken brings decades of coaching experience to the Browns. He started coaching in 1989, spent many years in college football, and later moved to the NFL. He also served as head coach at Ole Miss from 2013 to 2015.

With Sanders now on the roster, Cleveland has a fresh start, pairing a promising young quarterback with an experienced coach. Their early connection and shared goals could be key as the Browns look to build a strong future.

How can Shedeur Sanders benefit under Todd Monken?

One concern around Shedeur Sanders was whether a new coaching staff would fully buy into him and be able to unleash his fullest potential. But Monken’s history helps ease just that.

During his time with the Ravens, Baltimore showed legitimate draft interest in Sanders. Although Sanders was reluctant to sit behind Lamar Jackson, that attention highlights Monken’s belief in his skill set and long-term upside.

Monken has a proven record of maximizing offensive talent. He played a major role in Lamar Jackson earning his second MVP in 2023 and helped Zay Flowers become a Pro Bowl receiver in consecutive seasons. At the college level, Monken also helped develop multiple first-round wide receivers, reinforcing his reputation as a developer rather than just a play-caller. And as a result, his team’s success followed.

With Monken now in charge, Sanders enters a system built to elevate quarterbacks. If development matches opportunity, this pairing could reshape Cleveland’s offensive future.