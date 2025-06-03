Browns OTA Confirmed Big Boost for Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco After Kevin Stefanski’s QB Decision

The echoes of the Browns‘ last championship shutout – that legendary 27-0 blanking of the Colts in ’64 – still whisper through the Dawg Pound (Sanders’s DNA) on certain crisp autumn Sundays. It’s a reminder that in Cleveland, patience isn’t just a virtue. It’s baked into the rust belt DNA, waiting for the next spark to ignite a long-dormant engine. That spark might just be flickering brighter after this week’s OTAs. Particularly for two quarterbacks navigating very different chapters.

While the QB battle simmers, another newcomer is generating seismic buzz that feels less like hope and more like prophecy. Meet Quinshon Judkins, the Browns’ second-round steal (36th overall), a RB whose college résumé reads like a video game stat line on max difficulty: 1,567 yds & 16 TDs as an Ole Miss frosh (breaking school records), another 1,158 yds & 15 TDs as a soph, capped by 1,060 yds & 14 TDs leading Ohio State to a natty. His record-breaking 70-yard dash in the championship game wasn’t just a highlight; it was a declaration.

Now, inside the Browns’ facility, the comparisons aren’t just lofty. Indeed, they’re tinged with the reverence usually reserved for Nick Chubb’s prime, a blend of suddenness and power that leaves tacklers grasping air. One NFL scout didn’t mince words, labeling him the ‘NFL’s next Alvin Kamara.’ He even drew parallels to the Saints‘ elusive star and Jahmyr Gibbs: “There’s just so many similarities between Judkins, Kamara, and Gibbs. He’s going to play a big role in Cleveland’s rushing attack.” And the plan?

Tap into that electric potential by reviving a beloved Cleveland blueprint. The Browns aim to deploy Judkins and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson similarly to the devastating Chubb-Hunt duo of 2020. Imagine that thunder-and-lightning dynamic reborn.

Also, last week, whispers circulated because observers did not see rookie Shedeur Sanders taking 11-on-11 reps during media-open sessions. Had the fifth-round pick hit a wall?

Closed doors, open opportunity: Sanders’ silent reps set stage

Not so fast. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, speaking Monday at the Browns Foundation golf outing, dropped the news like a perfectly placed play-action pass. “Yes, and I would say there’s a lot of work that gets done when you guys aren’t out there. Believe it or not,” he quipped.

The reveal? Sanders had gotten those coveted team reps during the Browns‘ closed OTA sessions. Even better? Stefanski confirmed Sanders will get his shot in the 11-on-11 spotlight “this Wednesday when the media’s back,” putting his progress squarely in the public eye alongside vets Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

For Sanders, inheriting a lineage of swagger but facing questions about arm strength and pressure decisions, these hidden reps – and now the upcoming open audition – are pure rocket fuel. It’s a crucial step in proving he belongs in the NFL’s most unforgiving huddle.

Now Judkins proves he’s more than just hype. He forges his substance from a unique journey—walking on tiptoes due to bow legs, building freakish calf muscles, and mastering balance through skateboarding. Also, creating his own ‘shock absorber’ running technique.

He’s the ‘humble beast’ who ran the wrong way on his first carry but now seems destined to run through NFL defenses. He is paired with Stefanski’s proven commitment to a balanced, play-action heavy offense (remember that 31% play-action rate in 2020?). Judkins isn’t just getting a chance. He’s stepping into an ideal system built to unleash his generational potential.

Forget rebuilds or reloads. This feels like Cleveland discovering a whole new weapon in the arsenal. The one who is ready to light up the scoreboard. 🍿 The numbers next season? Bet on ’em being big.