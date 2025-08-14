Ousted QB Reunites With Browns As Kevin Stefanski Announces Joe Flacco Decision

Once sidelined in Cleveland, he is now in a QB3 battle in Philly. Browns fans didn’t need a hint that we are talking about Dorian Thompson-Robinson. After all, they have been in the thick of a DTR movie just last season. One of the Browns’ fans wrote this on a discussion forum, “I didn’t see him making the team either way. Maybe PS. He has looked pedestrian every chance he’s gotten.” Now, as Cleveland prepares for week two of the preseason with another set of joint practices, this time with the Eagles, you can bet a lot of eyes are on last year’s “disaster” quarterback, who is now wearing dark green.

DTR entered Cleveland’s system smoothly and confidently, immediately winning over teammates and fans. But things changed quickly in December, when a concussion sidelined him during the playoff drive. That’s when Kevin Stefanski had to make one of the most difficult decisions of his coaching career: put the youngster on injured reserve, then cut him to bring in veteran depth. Back in June, when Browns X safety Tyvis Powell said, “DTR is a 5th-round quarterback. What did you expect out of this 5th-round quarterback?” And it is now evident from his career trajectory that it is accurate. It was an unarguable roster decision, but for a first-year quarterback looking to prove himself, it was a painful way to close the season.

But right now, everything seems fine between DTR and the Browns. NFL analyst Tony Grossi recently posted a picture on their official X account of DTR meeting with the Browns staff during a joint practice session with the caption “DTR visiting w old friends.” Where DTR is shown chatting to one of Brown’s staff members while holding a helmet, it appears that the meeting is being held following a tiring practice session.

DTR’s visit proved to be more than just about football. He ensured that some ties formed in the game could withstand even the most severe roster selections. And why wouldn’t he smile? DTR has carved out a promising role with the Eagles, proving that last year’s ending in Cleveland was only the beginning of a bigger story.

According to recent sources, the rivalry between rookie Kyle McCord and DTR for the Philadelphia Eagles QB3 job has quietly evolved into one of training camp’s most intriguing squad battles. As per Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, Thompson-Robinson holds the edge in Philadelphia’s QB3 contest. And in hindsight, it’s a good new beginning for him. Because had he stayed put in Berea… He would have succumbed to the wounds of a QB battle room, which has become a six-horse race.

Kevin Stefanski’s QB1 pick for week 1

While Kevin Stefanski has yet to name the Browns’ starting quarterback for the coming season, it appears that veteran Joe Flacco has an advantage over the other five quarterbacks on the roster. The update came from NFL insider Kelsey Russo, who posted on her X account: “Kevin Stefanski said QB Kenny Pickett will continue to be limited to 7-on-7 drills today. Dillon Gabriel is ‘doing better’ and will continue to get 11-on-11 reps. Joe Flacco will get the majority of first-team reps today.”

Deshaun Watson tore both Achilles tendons within three months, from last October to January. That injury nearly erased him from the 2025 picture. His chances looked slim to none. But Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com isn’t ruling it out. She said she wouldn’t be surprised if Watson played this year.

With an oblique injury sidelining Shedeur Sanders. Dillon Gabriel nursing a hamstring. The Browns’ quarterback picture is clearing up in one direction… And that’s toward Joe Flacco. Kevin Stefanski has already ruled the 40-year-old out of the Aug. 16 preseason clash with the Eagles, a clear sign he’s being preserved for Week 1 against Cincinnati. Tyler Huntley will likely shoulder most, if not all, of the workload in Philadelphia. That only indicates one thing. Cleveland refuses to risk the one healthy veteran in a banged-up QB room.

Flacco’s late-season magic in 2023, when he led the Browns on a four-game win streak into the playoffs, still looms large in Stefanski’s mind. And while the veteran acknowledges the benefits of stability… Pointing to Jalen Hurts’ 90% starter reps in Philly… He also embraces the chaos of Cleveland’s camp battle. “In this league, the situation isn’t always just laid out for you perfectly,” Flacco said. “You’ve got to be able to adapt… once it all starts, it’s about winning football games no matter what.” For the Browns, that adaptability may start with naming Flacco QB1 before August ends.