Browns Owner Won’t Rule Out Deshaun Watson’s Long-Term Future in Cleveland Amid QB Battle With Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson might finally find a permanent home this season. Right now, Watson is in a battle with Shedeur Sanders to grab the Browns’ QB1 spot, and if he successfully does it without getting injured this season, the team might keep him long-term.

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“I think there’s all kinds of possibilities out there,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told the media after Day 3 training camp. “So yes, but here again, we got to get through practice. I think our quarterbacks will play in the exhibition games. That’s obviously Todd’s call. Yeah, I’d say figure out who’s going to start. Andrew and Todd have to play a big role in that.”

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Watson signed a five‑year, $230 million deal with Cleveland in 2022 after a trade from Houston, running through 2026. After that, he could become a free agent in 2027.

Watson’s career numbers of 17,904 yards, 123 touchdowns, 48 interceptions, and a 66% completion rate in 73 games show his talent. But durability has been the question.

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In 2021, while playing for the Houston Texans, Watson did not appear in any games after requesting a trade.

After joining the Cleveland Browns, he missed 11 games in 2022 because of a suspension. Then injuries kept him off the field. In 2023, he missed 11 games after a shoulder injury ended his season.

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In 2024, he played only seven games before suffering a torn Achilles injury in Week 7. Then in 2025, Watson missed the entire season after re-tearing the same Achilles during his recovery.

On top of it, Watson’s training camp started on a shaky foot. He has received more chances with the first-team offense because of his experience. Despite that, results were not as expected; his accuracy took a hit. Watson completed 12 of 22 passes, but he also threw two interceptions and no touchdowns.

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In contrast, Shedeur Sanders has had a strong start, completing 16 of 19 passes with the backups. During minicamp, he threw long TDs to rookies Denzel Boston and Isaiah Bond, and has taken snaps with the starters in both 7‑on‑7 and 11‑on‑11 drills.

Because for now, head coach Todd Monken isn’t happy with his performance.

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Deshaun Watson’s QB1 position at risk

Deshaun Watson didn’t have exactly the kind of start he expected. During training camp, he threw two interceptions. The first interception happened because Browns cornerback Denzel Ward made a great defensive play and caught Watson’s pass. The second interception happened because the receiver changed direction late, which caused Watson’s throw to go off target and Damarri Mathis picked it off.

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Throwing two interceptions in an early training camp practice was a concern because Watson is trying to win the starting quarterback job. Browns coach Todd Monken was not happy with the mistakes and the way the offense performed. But he still supported Watson.

“Thought it sucked, that’s no fun, for him or for us on offense,” Monken said. “There was some leakage up front, which can happen without pads on, so Deshaun had to slide, and we were just late on the end cut in the overlap corner. So really, neither one, in my mind, was really a bonehead decision; it really wasn’t. It was unfortunate, still a turnover; that’s the way it is.”

On top of it, others are also rooting against Watson, as former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said the team should choose Sanders, saying, “It’s a no-brainer. You’ve got to go with Shedeur Sanders.”

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One more poor outing could accelerate Sanders’ path to QB1 and force the Browns to reconsider Watson’s long‑term place in Cleveland.