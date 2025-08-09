brand-logo
Panthers News: Xavier Legette Issues Quick Apology After Violent Exchange With Rayshawn Jenkins

ByPritha Debroy

Aug 8, 2025 | 8:35 PM EDT

Things got heated early at the Panthers vs. Browns. On Carolina’s second drive, wideout Xavier Legette and Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins got tangled up in a scuffle. And this didn’t end nicely. Legette, in just his second year, threw a couple of punches at the veteran safety. Jenkins, who’s been around the block for nine seasons, wasn’t about to back down. He grabbed Legette’s helmet, and as the receiver went to the turf, Jenkins yanked it off.

For quite some time, the officials threw flags at the two, which didn’t seem to work. After the refs huddled up for what felt like forever, both guys got slapped with unsportsmanlike conduct calls and an early ticket to the locker room. However, after the scuffle, Legette was quick to send his apologies. 

Taking to X and addressing the franchise, he wrote, “Panthers nation I apologize It want happen again ‼️‼️ i appreCiate youu all🫡”

This is a developing story.

Did Xavier Legette's apology show maturity, or was it just damage control after the scuffle?

