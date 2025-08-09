Pilar Sanders Calls Out Brian Daboll & Giants as Shedeur Sanders Grabs Attention on NFL Debut

Let’s take a jog back to the last month of 2024. Shedeur Sanders was preparing for the Alamo Bowl. But to surprise everyone from his fanbase, then-Colorado signal caller flashed red and blue cleats. It was a clear indication that he wanted the NY Giants to draft him. The New York-based franchise had the first 2025 draft pick at the time. Months later, the 23-year-old boy suffered a slide that no one expected in their wildest dreams. Brian Daboll didn’t like his talent. Even the Steelers and Raiders passed on him until the Browns stepped up.

One factor that reportedly hurt his stock came from NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, who revealed Sanders had an underwhelming private meeting with the Giants. According to McShay, the QB’s preparation for an install package fell short, leading to an awkward exchange with head coach Brian Daboll. Holding the No. 3 pick, the Giants opted for Edge Abdul Carter and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25, instead. Daboll later addressed the pre-draft process, saying, “Yeah, I’d say we had good meetings with all the guys that came in here [for] visits. Quarterback meetings were productive. And, you know, we’re happy with Jaxson [Dart].” For Sanders, the episode became another twist in a draft journey that began with bold ambition and ended with a humbling wait.

Fast forward to August, before his rookie season. The preseason encounters are heating up. The ShotClock‘s Justin Morelli uploaded a video explaining how Shedeur Sanders broke all the surrounding stereotypes. It included how he ran with the ball and even came out of the pocket to pass. And after watching her son beat up the Panthers, Pilar Sanders got fired up.

She posted Morelli’s video on her IG story and wrote, “What was that name out of NYC again?????” She took direct shots at Brian Daboll and the NY Giants. After all, all types of crazy reasons came out post-draft. The Ringer‘s Todd McShay revealed how the rookie was unprepared for the install. And that was one of the bigger reasons they ignored him.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0064

Despite all the rumors about certain people in the building wanting to draft him, Brian Daboll put an end to all of it. And now? Many are trolling him left, right, and center. Enter Josina Anderson. The former ESPN and CBS Sports insider took her shot at Giants fans mid-game, poking at a wound that’s been festering since draft night. Her message on X was deliberate, “Whose cleats did Shedeur Sanders rock before the Draft? Don’t get it cracking now… Worry about the Bills.” A not-so-subtle reminder of the custom Giants-themed cleats Sanders once flaunted.

Giants fans fired back immediately, reminding her that Sanders wasn’t just passed over by New York, but by 31 teams. And six times by Cleveland themselves before Round 5. But this isn’t just Twitter banter. It’s part of a bigger what-if hanging over Brian Daboll’s Giants. For now, the rookie is enjoying the attention he is getting.

Shedeur Sanders leaves his mark in his first NFL game

Shedeur Sanders didn’t just show up in Cleveland Friday night, he made sure people noticed. The Browns’ rookie quarterback, a fifth-round pick out of Colorado and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, walked into one of the most anticipated preseason matchups in recent memory and left with two touchdowns, 138 passing yards, and a win over the Panthers. Not bad for a guy sharing a depth chart with five other QBs.

It didn’t start pretty. His first drive? Three-and-out. The arm strength? At times, you could nitpick. He held the ball too long here and there. But there was also that stubborn competitiveness, the kind you can’t teach, that kept drives alive. And once a Panthers muffed punt gave him a short field early in the second quarter, Sanders pounced, firing a 7-yard strike to Kaden Davis through tight coverage. One possession later, another touchdown to Davis, this time a low, precise 12-yarder.

The jitters (if any) were gone by the third scoring drive in the second half. Sanders was moving in and out of the pocket, reading pressure, making throws on the run. Kevin Stefanski gave him work under center and in the shotgun, and the rookie adapted in both spots. His mother also supported him in her custom Browns jersey. Even LeBron James, never shy on football takes, chimed in on X, “And I don’t wanna hear that “It’s only preseason” bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his a– about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Of course, the Browns’ QB picture is still a crowded one. Joe Flacco’s the likely starter, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are working back from injuries, and Tyler Huntley’s in the mix. But Friday night wasn’t about the long-term roster calculus. It was about Sanders getting the ball, in a real NFL game, and looking like he belonged. He wasn’t perfect, he admitted, but he was ready. And in August, that’s all you can ask from a rookie fighting for a seat in the room.