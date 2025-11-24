Pilar Sanders Sends Clear Message to Son Shilo After Shedeur Sanders’ First NFL Start

Just 23 years of age, Shedeur Sanders earned his first start in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns‘ young quarterback not only surprised fans with a commendable performance this season but also etched a historical record. While his recent performances were enough to draw immense attention from fans and colleagues, his mother and the globally renowned artist Pilar Sanders also couldn’t hold back from applauding the young champ’s unforgettable move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cleveland Browns celebrated their third victory this season with music and dance. After their recent victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the team’s official Instagram handle shared a video in which their QB, Shilo Sanders, was seen shaking a leg with his teammates. His mother, Pilar Sanders, added more to the celebration by dropping a cheerful comment on the post. “C’mon Shilo!” she wrote.

Shedeur Sanders marked his first career start, stepping in as quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, and he surely did make it count. The week 12 game saw him complete 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, throw one touchdown, and throw one interception in a road win against the Las Vegas Raiders. One of his biggest plays turned out to be a deep 53-yard completion to rookie receiver Isaiah Bond, eventually ending with a first-and-goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The moment went down in history books as Sanders became the first Browns quarterback since the franchise’s 1999 re-entry into the league to win his first NFL start. The victory also snapped a 17-game streak in which the Browns lost whenever a QB started his first game, the longest such streak of any team since 1950. However, his mother and the Mod Squad star weren’t the only big names to comment on the commendable achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump applauds Shedeur Sanders’ debut NFL start

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns on November 23, 2025, and the performance drew immediate attention. The glorious moment caught the eye of President Donald Trump, who took to social media to express his unwavering faith in the rising star.

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!” Trump wrote in a recent post on Truth Social. The vote of appreciation came after Trump consistently criticized NFL teams for passing on Sanders in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This made it clear that he believed Sanders right from the start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders’ recent performance wasn’t just an individual win, as it ended a 17-game losing streak for first-time starting quarterbacks with the Browns, marking only the team’s third win of the season. As the team now prepares for the upcoming clash against the San Francisco 49ers, it still remains to be seen if Sanders keeps up with the same levels.