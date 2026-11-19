Every Hollywood mob story has the same terrifying moment: someone wakes up to a severed horse head, and the message is clear. For the new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, the moment arrived a little differently. It showed up in a birthday package he assumed was from his wife, and it was porcelain. But with the quarterback battle in Cleveland still unsettled, one question was hard to ignore: was Shedeur Sanders sending a message?

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During a recent interview with ESPN’s Peter Schrager, Monken shared the hilarious story behind an unusual birthday gift he received from Sanders after joining the team as head coach in January 2026.

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“When I got the job, he was here working out, so he came upstairs, and we got a chance to visit, right? Which was great. He is a wonderful young man,” Monken said. “We talked for a while, get along great. Well, my birthday’s February 5th, so all of a sudden I get this box, right? I open it up. It’s from Shadeur, and it’s this horse head. And I forgot that I had talked to him about that. I like horse racing. Is there something that I missed? I can’t remember that.”

“Godfather reference. It’s basically ‘play me or this will be you,'” said Monken.

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Monken went so far as to even try to connect the gift to the famous horse head in the bed scene from The Godfather (1972). In the movie, Hollywood producer Jack Woltz refuses to cast the mob’s favorite singer in his film and wakes up with his prized racehorse’s head in his bed. The message: cast him, or you’re next.

Monken, with a quarterback competition under way, ran the same math. At the same time, Shedeur Sanders, entering his second year in the NFL, was battling for the QB1 position against veteran Deshaun Watson. Monken’s birthday was on February 5, and when Sanders sent a porcelain horse head as a gift, it shocked the Browns HC first.

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Soon after, Monken realized he may have briefly mentioned his love for horse racing when the two first met and chatted in his office. The truth was far less sinister.

“So then I started, I called him… He goes, I saw it somewhere, and I really liked it. And I got one for you,” he added.

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Later, embracing the quirky gesture, Monken even placed the sculpture on a shelf in his office alongside his collection of Cleveland Browns helmets, where it was also visible during the recent interview with Peter Schrager.

As things stand, while Sanders failed to bag the QB1 job against Deshaun Watson, he remains a crucial part of Monken’s team. To that end, the Browns HC foresees the 24-year-old quarterback as a prized asset for the future.

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“I’m excited about the long game for him. There are certain things he has to continue to work on, and he’s going to continue to grow leaps and bounds because he’s a sponge, takes it all in, he really does,” Monken said in August 2026 after the QB1 battle announcement.

As for his playing time, Sanders has played three but started only one game in the 2026 season. But as a starter during the Week 9 matchup, he completed 19-of-31 passes while racking up 297 passing yards and two touchdowns.

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Yet, Sanders and the Browns fell short against the New Orleans Saints, losing the game 22-23 (OT). Still, Monken remains optimistic about his QB2 as he doubled down on Sanders’ “bright future” assessment during the same Peter Schrager interview.