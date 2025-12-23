Prayers Pouring In For Quinshon Judkins as Browns RB’s Family Shares Major Surgery News

For a rookie running back, a breakout season is the dream; for Quinshon Judkins, that dream was cut short by a devastating injury, but the response from his family and the Browns faithful shows his impact goes beyond the stat sheet. After suffering their 12th loss of the season against the Buffalo Bills, the Browns were dealt a massive injury blow as Judkins suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured his fibula, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

With a long recovery road ahead, Quinshon’s mother, Teva Judkins, shared a heartwarming post about her son’s surgery on X. “Quinshon Judkins’ surgery day. Looking forward to recovery and seeing him back to 💯! So grateful for the prayers, love, and support,” Teva Judkins shared. “Shoutout to the @Browns team and medical staff for taking care of him and us….It means so much❤️”

Judkins sustained the injuries late in the second quarter as his right leg bent in an awkward position after being tackled by Bills linebacker Matt Milano as he was going for a pass behind the line of scrimmage. He was carted off the field after recording 22 rushing yards on eight carries, as well as five receptions for 29 yards.

Judkins’ absence will be a massive blow for the Browns, as the 22-year-old has been the linchpin of the Cleveland running game. The former Ohio State running back has led Cleveland in rushing with 827 yards on 230 carries and seven touchdowns following Week 16 in his first NFL season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also highlighted Quinshon Judkins’ importance in his post-game presser and wished the rookie running back a speedy recovery.

“Q’s been incredible,” Stefanski said. “Great teammate, runs hard, cares about this game, cares about the right things. So I’m disappointed for him. He’s disappointed, but he’s not somebody that I worry about. He’ll bounce back.”

After being placed on the injury reserve, Quinshon Judkins is expected to return to practice in about four to five months, meaning the running back should be part of the organized team activities in May, at least in a limited capacity, and be fully ready by the start of the 2026 season.

Now, as Quinshon Judkins prepares for his recovery, Cleveland Browns’ fans have showered the running back with messages of support.

Dawg Pound pours in messages of support for Quinshon Judkins

Although the 2025 NFL season has been a massive disappointment for the Browns, their recent draft class has been a massive positive for the franchise. Leading this list was Quinshon Judkins, fondly known as the Dawg Pound, who has been showered in fan support.

One fan posted, “Hoping for a faster recovery. Can’t wait to see him back on the field. One of the only true bright spots of this season was watching this man run.” While another posted, “Praying for a Speedy Recovery!! Come back Bigger, Stronger & Faster!!! #DawgPound Loves Ya!!! 🙏🏻”

These messages of support weren’t limited only to the Browns supporters, as many fans from his alma mater, the Ohio State Buckeyes also wished Judkins the best for his recovery.

“God Bless you both this Christmas! Go Bucks!” One Buckeyes supporter tweeted. Similarly, another Ohio State fan wrote, “Get well soon. I enjoyed watching you play at Ohio State and helping Ohio State get the national championship. I like the Browns as well. Get well, bud.”

Likewise, fans also wished Quinshon Judkins and his family a merry Christmas ahead of the upcoming holiday season. “Merry Christmas to you both! A speedy recovery, Quinshon,” one fan tweeted while another shared, “Momma T and Quinshon Merry Christmas, get well soon. 🙏🏻”

With these messages, one thing is for sure: the Dawg Pound believes in Quinshon Judkins as a franchise cornerstone, and hence, all eyes will be focused on the next season, where the star running back can make a strong return and continue putting up dominant performances for the Browns.