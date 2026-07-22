Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

“PRENUP”: Shedeur Sanders Confirms Stance on ‘Getting Married’ as Brother Shilo & Sister Deiondra Weigh In

google_perference

Add us on Google

Utsav Jain

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 22, 2026 | 2:32 PM EDT

HomeNFL

“PRENUP”: Shedeur Sanders Confirms Stance on ‘Getting Married’ as Brother Shilo & Sister Deiondra Weigh In

google_perference

Add us on Google

Utsav Jain

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 22, 2026 | 2:32 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a simple answer when the conversation turns to marriage and prenups. His stance came under a family reel where his siblings, Shilo Sanders and Deiondra Sanders, were already debating whether marriage should come before kids.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“PRENUP by the best of the best 👩‍⚖️,” Shedeur wrote in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deiondra starts the reel by asking Shilo if he’s ready to get married. Shilo says he believes Shedeur will “start it off.” Shilo points to a previous comment Shedeur had made on a different post, tagging Deiondra and Shilo, “I think we all should have kids now.” But Deiondra has a counter ready.

“Yeah, but Shedeur needs to get married,” Deiondra says. “Ya’ll need to get married first. Y’all don’t just need to be out here having baby mamas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilo pushed back, asking whether getting married first and then breaking up later makes it worse. And Deiondra, drawing on her own experience, believes it’s worth a shot.

article-image

Imago

“Yeah, but at least y’all tried to make the family work,” Deiondra says. “And y’all can raise the child together for a little bit. That’s better than just pop out a baby mama.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deiondra’s relationship history gives that line more weight. She had recently admitted that her brother, including Shilo and Shedeur, were furious because they felt Jaquees – her ex-fiancé – didn’t treat her right, and didn’t belong in the family. She has already spent years fighting serious health problems, and then went into a public relationship and pregnancy while still dealing with the fallout around it.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Shedeur, he has already said he doesn’t want kids caught in divorce or dysfunction, and that he sees marriage as a serious process because the fallout is “tough on kids.” With his latest Prenup line, he’s saying he wants the risks understood before anything becomes permanent. Even their father, Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, had weighed in on the matter last year, noting:

“You’re not just choosing a partner. You’re choosing a mirror. A teacher. A teammate. And a co-architect of your future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest discussion between the Sanders family works because it stays blunt. Shilo opens the door, Deiondra pushes the marriage-first idea, and Shedeur Sanders answers with a line that fits the family’s way of talking straight about commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Utsav Jain

1,442 Articles

Utsav Jain is an NFL GameDay Features Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in delivering engaging, in-depth coverage from the ES Social SportsCenter Desk. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication and extensive experience in digital media, he skillfully combines sharp insights with compelling storytelling to bring readers closer to the game. Utsav excels at capturing the nuances of locker room dynamics, game-day plays, and the deeper meanings behind the moments that define NFL seasons. Known for his creative approach, Utsav believes that in today’s sports world, even a single emoji by a player can tell a powerful story. His work goes beyond traditional reporting to decode these subtle signals, offering fans a richer, more connected experience.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Godwin Issac Mathew

ADVERTISEMENT