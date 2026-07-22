“PRENUP”: Shedeur Sanders Confirms Stance on ‘Getting Married’ as Brother Shilo & Sister Deiondra Weigh In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a simple answer when the conversation turns to marriage and prenups. His stance came under a family reel where his siblings, Shilo Sanders and Deiondra Sanders, were already debating whether marriage should come before kids.

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“PRENUP by the best of the best 👩‍⚖️,” Shedeur wrote in the comments.

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Deiondra starts the reel by asking Shilo if he’s ready to get married. Shilo says he believes Shedeur will “start it off.” Shilo points to a previous comment Shedeur had made on a different post, tagging Deiondra and Shilo, “I think we all should have kids now.” But Deiondra has a counter ready.

“Yeah, but Shedeur needs to get married,” Deiondra says. “Ya’ll need to get married first. Y’all don’t just need to be out here having baby mamas.”

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Shilo pushed back, asking whether getting married first and then breaking up later makes it worse. And Deiondra, drawing on her own experience, believes it’s worth a shot.

Imago October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 arrives to the stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_469 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

“Yeah, but at least y’all tried to make the family work,” Deiondra says. “And y’all can raise the child together for a little bit. That’s better than just pop out a baby mama.”

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Deiondra’s relationship history gives that line more weight. She had recently admitted that her brother, including Shilo and Shedeur, were furious because they felt Jaquees – her ex-fiancé – didn’t treat her right, and didn’t belong in the family. She has already spent years fighting serious health problems, and then went into a public relationship and pregnancy while still dealing with the fallout around it.

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As for Shedeur, he has already said he doesn’t want kids caught in divorce or dysfunction, and that he sees marriage as a serious process because the fallout is “tough on kids.” With his latest Prenup line, he’s saying he wants the risks understood before anything becomes permanent. Even their father, Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, had weighed in on the matter last year, noting:

“You’re not just choosing a partner. You’re choosing a mirror. A teacher. A teammate. And a co-architect of your future.”

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The latest discussion between the Sanders family works because it stays blunt. Shilo opens the door, Deiondra pushes the marriage-first idea, and Shedeur Sanders answers with a line that fits the family’s way of talking straight about commitment.