President Donald Trump Gives His Verdict on Shedeur Sanders’ First NFL Start for Browns

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders impresses in first NFL start, earns presidential praise

Sanders Threw 20-of-36 for 209 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs Raiders

Dillon Gabriel’s limited practice leaves Browns QB competition uncertain

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback, Shedeur Sanders‘ first career start for the Cleveland Browns didn’t just earn a win; it earned a public verdict from President Donald Trump. The rookie recently made his first NFL start in a 24-19 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. And he has already received an important nod of approval from the U.S. President.

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT, wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland),” the post read as per Ari Meirov’s X update. “Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!”

Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB shared Trump’s reaction while highlighting Sanders’ historic moment. He became the first QB to win his career start for the Browns since 1995. Back then, NFL player Eric Zeier achieved the feat. In addition, his victory broke the franchise’s 0-17 losing streak whenever a new quarterback made his first start. It’s safe to say that Donald Trump’s praise is justified.

As for Sunday’s game, Sanders flaunted his playmaking ability with a powerful performance. The fifth-round pick threw 20 passes for 209 yards with a 55% completion rate. He also scored a touchdown and one interception in the Browns’ Week 12 victory. This marks Sanders’ second game of the season, following the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, Trump’s “Great Genes” comment referred to Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father. Known as “Prime Time,” he played 14 seasons in the NFL for multiple franchises. The league honored him with various accolades, including Pro Bowls, the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and multiple First-Team All-Pro selections. Currently, he’s serving as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The crowd at Allegiant Stadium was treated to a beautiful father-son moment after the game. Sanders met fans near the visitors’ tunnel and formed a heart with his hands. Then, he crossed the tunnel to hug his father. While Sanders enjoyed the spotlight, fans now wonder whether he’ll get the starting job again next week.

Will Dillon Gabriel’s return rule out another Sanders start?

The Browns’ rookie QB Dillon Gabriel sustained a concussion in the Week 11 game. This led him to sit out the next game following the league concussion protocol, allowing Sanders to start. He impressed in his first start, but head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t exactly confirm his future status when reflecting on the game.

“I’m not going to get into that. Obviously proud of [Sanders],” Stefanski said after the game. “I’m proud of this offense, and there are a ton of things to learn from. But I’m going to worry about today.”

Stefanski also went on to set the record straight about his process of picking the starting quarterback.

“I’m always going to take my time and do what’s best for the football team.”

On Friday, Gabriel turned up for practice in a limited capacity. However, the coach confirmed after the session that the player hadn’t cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

At the time of writing, there’s no latest update on when Gabriel will be back. But he’ll likely resume the starting role once fully cleared. Until then, fans will have to wait and see how the week plays out to know who will take the field against the San Francisco 49ers.

