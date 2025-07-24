Pressure Doubles on Kevin Stefanski After Myles Garrett Cleared Super Bowl Expectations

The ghosts of Municipal Stadium still whisper about near misses—Bernie Kosar’s drives stalling in the ’80s AFC title games, the cruel bounce of ‘The Fumble’. Decades later, the Cleveland Browns remain one of four NFL franchises never to taste the Super Bowl. Yet on a sun-drenched Berea morning, Myles Garrett stood before microphones and resurrected the dream with the conviction of a prophet.

“I expect to get to the Super Bowl,” declared the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, his tone leaving zero room for interpretation. “That’s our expectation every year. I expect to run it back to Defensive Player of the Year.” Garrett’s words weren’t just ambition—they were a gauntlet thrown at the feet of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Just months ago, Cleveland’s $160 million superstar publicly demanded a trade, touring Radio Row at the Super Bowl while subtly questioning the Browns’ contender status. Now, freshly extended and refocused, Garrett’s U-turn from exit-seeker to franchise cornerstone has shifted the burden squarely onto Stefanski’s playbook.

When defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz quoted Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben this offseason—“With great power comes great responsibility”—he might as well have been scripting Garrett’s 2025 arc. The Browns didn’t just pay Garrett generational money ($123.5 million guaranteed); they anointed him the defensive Moses tasked with parting seas of doubt. National books peg Cleveland’s win ceiling at 4.5 games, but Garrett sees a Lombardi-shaped horizon.

His logic? Adversity breeds clarity. “We came off such a down year and guys weren’t satisfied,” he explained, referencing 2024’s 3-14 crater. “We have a great core unit… a lot of juice to squeeze.”

Garrett‘s stats back his swagger: 102.5 career sacks, four straight seasons of 14+ sacks, and the distinction of being the youngest player since 1982 to hit 100 sacks. He’s not just chasing history; he’s rewriting it. Yet for all his individual accolades—six Pro Bowls, four All-Pro nods—the Super Bowl void haunts him. Cleveland’s playoff ledger during his tenure? One win in eight years.

Garrett’s brotherhood & the buy-in

Garrett’s resurgence isn’t a solo act. Cornerback Denzel Ward, who threatened to reconsider his own future if Garrett was traded, became the emotional anchor during the offseason turbulence. Their synergy is Cleveland’s secret weapon.

“He’s been my brother since he stepped foot in this facility,” Garrett shared, a rare glimpse into the locker room’s soul. “I appreciate him standing by me through everything.” Ward, equally audacious, plans to battle for DPOY. His training-camp rally cry? “We’re 0-0 right now, not 3-14… We’re gonna make it happen.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Dec 15, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95 during warm ups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxGalvinx 20241215_jhp_bg7_0005

Meanwhile, Stefanski—a two-time Coach of the Year—faces his own prove-it year. Improving his .476 career win percentage hinges on harnessing Garrett’s fury. Publicly, he’s all-in: “I expect Myles on our team this year, the year after that, and the year after that.” Privately, the mandate is clearer: transform Garrett’s redemption arc into wins.

History isn’t on Cleveland’s side. Their Super Bowl odds sit at +25,000—a bleak 0.4% chance. But Garrett’s mindset mirrors a line from a different superhero movie. The Dark Knight: ‘Sometimes the truth isn’t good enough. Sometimes people deserve more.’ For a city starved of titles, ‘more’ means defying algorithms.

As minicamp concluded, Garrett emphasized intentionality: “Every time you step foot on the field… you’ve got to know how you can improve the man next to you.” It’s an ethos that must permeate the organization—from Stefanski’s play-calling to the rookie QB room.

The Browns’ journey starts Week 1 against Cincinnati. For Garrett, it’s about legacy. For Stefanski, it’s about survival. And for Cleveland? It’s about believing in heroes—even when the odds scream otherwise. “The margins for this game,” Garrett warned, “are very thin.” In 2025, they’ll define a lot more.