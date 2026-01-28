Pro Football Hall of Fame Makes Myles Garrett Announcement Amid Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story Myles Garrett’s 23-sack season triggers league recognition.

Cleveland’s losing year contrasts sharply with Garrett’s milestone.

Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl nod meets harsh statistical scrutiny.

Despite the Cleveland Browns’ loss in the end, Myles Garrett had a season to remember. The defensive end broke the record for most sacks in a single season and wrote his name in NFL history. Following that, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made a special announcement, honoring his record.

“HISTORY JUST LANDED,” posted the Pro Football Hall of Fame on X. “Myles Garrett’s 23-sack uniform is officially in the building.”

Garrett broke NFL legends Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt’s record of 22.5 sacks in the 2025-2026 season. He recorded his 23rd sack against the Cincinnati Bengals‘ Joe Burrow in Week 18.

Strahan set the record of 22.5 during the final game of the 2001-2002 season by sacking Brett Favre. He broke Mark Gastineau’s 22-sack record. Watt tied the record during the 2022 season, before Myles Garrett broke it in the last season.

The Browns drafted Myles Garrett in 2017, and except for his rookie season, he has accounted for at least 10 sacks every season. During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he recorded 16 sacks. The DE now sits at the 20th position in all-time sack leaders, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney (125.5). He still needs 74.5 sacks to reach the first position, which is held by Bruce Smith (200 sacks). Garrett just hit 30, so he still has a few more years left in his tank. Although a challenging task, he might just achieve it if he continues his form.

He mentioned that his next target is 25 sacks. The uniform in which he made the iconic 23rd sack has already found its place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum. If he achieves 25 sacks, he will replace himself as the sack king. It will be interesting to see whether he reaches that number. While the Browns are happy with the latest Myles Garrett announcement, another Browns player’s selection in the Pro Bowl led to controversy.

Shedeur Sanders’ statistics speak against his Pro-Bowl selection

The Pro Bowl is just around the corner, with the participating players’ names announced a few weeks back. The quarterback room from the AFC included Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Drake Maye. Allen will be the starting QB in the Pro Bowl. However, Shedeur Sanders replaced Maye on Monday, marking the latest turn of events.

Since Maye will be playing in the Super Bowl, he won’t be participating in the Pro Bowl. It seems an odd decision considering there are numerous examples of quarterbacks playing the All-Star game, despite playing the Super Bowl the following week. Tom Brady played the All-Star games before Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl LIII.

Coming back to Sanders, his stats are not necessarily Pro Bowl worthy. He has accounted for only 1,400 yards in the season, with a 56.6% pass completion rate. His quarterback rating is 18.9 (40th in the league). That is not the end. A 3.3% touchdown percentage (36th in the NFL), a 68.1 passer rating (41st in the NFL), and a 4.7% interception percentage (41st in the NFL) further created a rift between the fans and the decisions.

He has more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (7). Sanders’ worst game of the season, in which he started, was against the Bears. He completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 passing yards with no touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Bears’ defense sacked him 5 times, leading to a loss of 35 yards. His passer rating was 30.3. Even against the Bengals in Week 18, the opposing defense sacked him six times, and he completed only 50% of his passes.

Besides Sanders, there are several other names that could have replaced Maye in the AFC. There’s veteran Aaron Rodgers, who has a 65.7% pass completion rate for 3,322 yards, scoring 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence reached the postseason with their franchises. Both have over 60% pass completion rates, with the former having 3000+ passing yards to his name and the latter covering 4000+ passing yards. Even rookie quarterback Cam Ward had better stats than Sanders.

Sanders starting mid-season can be a reason for his low stats. However, there were other options too who had better stats than Sanders. Nonetheless, he will be the reserve quarterback. Sanders has made it to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. Now, it just remains to be seen how the controversy shapes up in the upcoming days.