Browns Put Deshaun Watson at Odds With Latest Signing as Shedeur Sanders’ Ex-Colorado Teammate Makes Major Move

Before starting his NFL journey at the same time as Shedeur Sanders, his ex-teammate was already one of Sanders’ reliable targets at Colorado. In 2024, the duo turned a routine snap into a game-changing moment with a 69-yard touchdown in a season-opening win against North Dakota State. That chemistry is now seemingly getting another chance to take the field together, this time in Cleveland.

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“The #Browns are planning to sign former Panthers WR/returner Jimmy Horn Jr., per @Schultz_Report. Horn played at Colorado with Shedeur Sanders, and they’re now back together,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov on X.

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The reports came out after Jimmy Horn cleared waivers and the Browns moved to bring him to Cleveland. His arrival gives the Cleveland Browns a receiver who already understands second-string quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ abilities and could prove as an additional return option.

Horn was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round using a pick acquired from Denver in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado standout appeared in 13 games as a rookie, recording 11 receptions for 108 yards and adding 69 rushing yards on eight carries.

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However, his Carolina tenure ended abruptly in 2026, just one game into his second NFL season, after he muffed a punt in a 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. This decision came after Horn played as the primary returner, and during his big moment, he muffed a punt when the game was tied 21-21, which led Chicago to a field goal.

By removing Horn from its roster, Carolina made room for veteran LB Tyrel Dodson from the practice squad.

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Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. 15 looks on before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026004

At the same time, Cleveland is not placing Horn directly on its active roster. Reports indicate that the Browns are signing him to their practice squad, giving the team time to examine his ability before elevating him.

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The timing puts particular attention on Cleveland’s QB room, as Watson is in the final year of the Browns’ contract. During his 2026 debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Watson threw for 205 passing yards, one TD and one INT in a 34-10 loss.

The Jaguars led 31-3 entering the fourth quarter, and Watson’s poor performance was evident throughout the defeat, leaving critics questioning why the Browns are still sticking with him.

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Although HC Todd Monken has confirmed that Watson remains the starter for Week 2, Sanders is also under contract after starting seven games as a rookie in 2025. Horn’s connection with Sanders gives the Browns another familiar piece around a QB whose development seemingly remains part of the franchise’s long-term picture.

Even before the Browns moved, Horn had support from his former Colorado coach Deion Sanders, where he was teammates with Shedeur Sanders and finished his Buffaloes career with 1,008 receiving yards and seven TDs.

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“I made some calls immediately. I love Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great kid. I’m not questioning management because I’m not there, but this kid is a great human being … We give our kids car deals and all of that, right? … There’s only one guy who ever turned their car back in, cleaned, with a tank full of gas: Jimmy Horn. That says a lot about who he is…If you just wanted to get rid of him, it wasn’t about character.”

For now, Jimmy Horn Jr. needs to establish himself in Cleveland’s practice squad before becoming a contributor on offense or special teams. Meanwhile, for the Browns, this intriguing move can impact the QB room that could look very different once Watson’s current contract ends.