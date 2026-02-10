Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Double Update on Lawsuits Amid NFL Offseason

It’s been more than a year since we last saw Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throw a football, but he never faded from the picture thanks to his off-field controversies. Over the last five years, multiple cases have been filed against him by women, accusing him of sexual misconduct. The QB is now finally in the clear.

According to USA Today, only two civil lawsuits against Watson were still active heading into 2026, both of which were scheduled to go to trial, one this month and the other next, but neither will now reach a courtroom. The two women involved dismissed their cases before trial dates arrived, bringing an end to the remaining litigation.

Since 2021, Watson had been named in 27 civil lawsuits, all filed by women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Those two recently dismissed cases were the final ones left, while 24 other lawsuits were resolved through confidential settlements, and another was withdrawn shortly after being filed.

With their dismissal on January 6, Watson is no longer facing active civil claims tied to those allegations. While no details were disclosed, the expectation around the league is that these cases, like most of the others, were settled. Attorney Tony Buzbee represented nearly all of the plaintiffs, including Lauren Baxley, one of the two women who were involved in the final cases.

The allegations across the lawsuits were centered on massage sessions that took place in 2020 and early 2021, when Watson was still with the Houston Texans, and the team also reached its own settlements with women who accused the organization of enabling Watson’s behavior or failing to intervene.

“Case is settled,” Buzbee said this week. “That’s all I can say about it. That’s the last case, so that ends my involvement with Deshaun Watson litigation.”

Watson has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintained the idea that some encounters were consensual, but the league saw it a little differently after its own investigation, suspending him for 11 games in 2022. Despite his off-field issues, the Texans ended up trading him to the Browns in one of the most lucrative deals in NFL history, with $230 million guaranteed.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!