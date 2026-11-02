QB-Needy NFL Team Tipped to Trade for Shedeur Sanders Despite Rejection Nearly 2 Years Ago

Shedeur Sanders once made it clear he did not want to join the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson now facing an extended absence and Tyler Huntley also dealing with an injury, Baltimore could have a reason to revisit its interest in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback. ESPN’s Tony Grossi has floated the possibility of a trade involving Sanders or fellow Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t know. I think now a case could be made Baltimore could go after either one of them as their backup,” Grossi said on ESPN Cleveland’s The Really Big Show. “If Baltimore decides Huntley’s good to go, they’ll acquire a backup. And if you’re Andrew Berry, you’re open to anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The suggestion comes after Jackson injured his right thumb on the first play of Sunday’s 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He needs surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, with head coach Jesse Minter saying the injury could “potentially” end his season. After Jackson’s exit, Huntley stepped up but then left with a right toe injury, forcing undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into action.

Baltimore is now facing uncertainty at quarterback ahead of its Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception against Buffalo, leaving the Ravens with a pressing need for additional experience at the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Sanders could help fill that need, especially given his interesting history with the franchise. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Baltimore planned to select the former Colorado quarterback with the 141st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders, however, reportedly informed the team that he did not want to join a roster where Jackson was firmly established as the starter.

The Ravens instead selected offensive lineman Carson Vinson. Cleveland then took Sanders with the 144th pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders was asked about the report when the Browns faced Baltimore in September 2025. He avoided revisiting the draft decision, saying, “My response is I’m focused on the now. I don’t really talk about anything in the past, and whatever happened in the past, it is what it is.”

Now, Grossi believes the situation could look different. Baltimore needs help at quarterback, and Sanders has yet to establish himself as a regular option in Cleveland. The Browns also have Gabriel in their quarterback room, giving general manager Andrew Berry more than one potential option if the right offer arrives.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Grossi has also questioned Sanders’ readiness when given opportunities. After the second-year QB entered Cleveland’s recent loss to Pittsburgh following Deshaun Watson’s brief exit for a concussion evaluation, Grossi was critical of his performance.

“He didn’t look prepared,” Grossi said. “When we talk about who has the better skills to be a backup QB, you gotta be ready to step in there and not just throw the ball out of bounds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders completed both of his pass attempts for two yards during the brief appearance.

A trade would also require Cleveland to weigh its own quarterback depth against the value of a potential return. Watson’s injury history and the Browns’ need for reliable backups make moving either Sanders or Gabriel a decision that cannot be taken lightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Baltimore, Sanders would offer a young option with room to develop, but his limited NFL experience is a concern for a team that needs immediate help. Whether Sanders would now be interested in joining the Ravens is unclear, and Grossi’s comments do not confirm that either team has begun trade discussions.