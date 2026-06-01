Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Faced With Another Fine Within a Year After Repeated Traffic Violations

Shedeur Sanders seems prone to getting into trouble in the most unexpected situations. The Cleveland Browns QB thought of spending a day out in Miami with his brother, Shilo. However, some poor planning on their end forced them to shell out a hefty fine.

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A May 31 video from David Studstill on YouTube showed the brothers reuniting for a workout session in Miami. The brothers also brought along some friends. But by the time they left the building, their cars were gone.

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At the tow yard, however, they were in for an even bigger surprise. Shilo asked an employee if they could take the cars back for free, since they reached the facility within ten minutes. But she gave them a good reality check, confirming that it wasn’t the case. The brothers had to pay $430 each to retrieve their cars.

Shedeur and Shilo also joked among themselves that it would be nice if a football fan worked there, so that they could escape the fine. But they had to pay up.

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This was not the first time Shedeur Sanders was linked to traffic violations.

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In June 2025, Sanders was cited by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for going at 91 mph in a 65 mph zone in Brunswick. He also failed to appear in court for his arraignment for this citation, which brought his fines to a total of $269. And in the same month, the Browns QB got a ticket for driving at 101 mph in a 60 mph zone. Sanders had to pay $250 this time, since it was treated as a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

He paid the tickets on time, but the latter one cost him four points on his driver’s license.

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At the time, he faced some backlash over the issue. Sanders was still a rookie at Cleveland, coming to the team after a troubling fall in the 2025 draft order. His future was also looking bleak in the NFL, since he had to fight Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel for a shot at the starting role. Dallas Cowboys icon Shannon Sharpe warned him that these tickets also put Deion Sanders in a bad light.

It was a teaching moment for a still-young Shedeur Sanders.

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Shedeur Sanders had to apologize for these tickets

General manager Andrew Berry said that it was “not smart” of Sanders to be careless behind the wheel. He noted that the situation wasn’t a “joyride,” and he could have harmed someone. Sanders had to issue a public apology afterwards.

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“Yeah, I definitely learned not to drive fast at all,” Sanders said after a training camp session last year, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So I really don’t even drive that much anymore. But I really don’t drive fast at all. So I definitely follow the rules, and I hope everybody learned from my situation.”

This time in Miami, Sanders was able to escape without much drama. Perhaps in the future, he’d be able to assess parking spaces better and know the rules when he decides to drive around town.