Quinshon Judkins Injury Update: Kevin Stefanski Announces Unfortunate Update That Rules Out Browns RB For the Season

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 21, 2025 | 4:24 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Cleveland Browns came into Week 16 with a clear goal to upstage the Buffalo Bills. And in little pockets, they tried to do just that until they finally fell 23-20 to Buffalo. But the loss didn’t sting as much as losing running back Quinshon Judkins to injury. And after the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared a grim update for him.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski said RB Quinshon Judkins had an ankle dislocation and fractured his fibula,” reports Kelsey Russo. “Will require surgery.” And just like that, Judkins’ season is done.

Stay tuned, this story is developing..

