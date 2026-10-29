“Rather Kick the Tires”: Browns Urged to Stay Away From QB Spencer Rattler Amid Doubts Over Shedeur Sanders’ Future

There are four quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns roster right now, and if they follow what Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr suggested, they could have five. As the November 10 trade deadline approaches, Orr listed out his “personal dream trades,” and one of them was New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattler to the Browns.

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However, right now, the Browns have Deshaun Watson as the starter. The veteran QB has led the team to a 5-2 record, so there is little scope for any changes to his role. Shedeur Sanders is QB2 behind him, and rookie Taylen Green is a developmental QB. Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel was activated from injured reserve on October 26. His return from a back injury has created uncertainty for Sanders in the backup role, and only if the Browns do make Orr’s dream trade a reality, Rattler could be in that race too. But a Cleveland analyst believes signing Rattler would be a big mistake.

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During a discussion with Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, Carman pushed back against Orr’s proposal: “So we choose Spencer Rattler. I’d much rather have Shedeur Sanders. I’d rather kick the tires on Shedeur Sanders than Spencer Rattler 10 out of 10 days in my sleep, alive, dead doesn’t matter.”

The question is whether Cleveland should invest in another quarterback or continue developing the players already in its building. Sanders is already familiar with the franchise and has spent time learning its offensive system. That could prove valuable if Watson struggles or is unavailable. Especially given Watson’s earlier shoulder and Achilles injury. A backup needs to be ready to step in without needing an adjustment period.

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Whether that backup role will remain with Sanders is the real question. With Gabriel back in the picture, chatter around him taking the spot has gained traction. After all, Gabriel has shown good performance.

During the preseason, he completed 17 of 24 passes for 209 yards, three TDs, and one INT. And Sanders has completed 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards, one TD, and two INTs.

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Comparatively speaking, Rattler has gained regular-season experience playing for the Saints, which both Sanders and Gabriel lack. He started six games as a rookie in 2024 before making eight starts in 2025. His production improved in his second season, as he completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,586 yards, eight TDs, and five INTs.

But the Saints QB has won just one game in his 14 starts. That doesn’t exactly scream stability and dependability for the Browns. Right now, Rattler is in his third season as he is a backup quarterback for the Saints behind Tyler Shough.

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However, acquiring him would also mean using a roster spot and surrendering draft capital for a player whose performance has yet to make him a long-term NFL starter.

As for Sanders, there are questions already about his future in Cleveland. The second-year QB hired agent Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports in October. This led to speculation about whether he could look for a change or an exit. But hiring an agent does not confirm that Sanders wants a trade.

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The debate comes down to the Browns’ quarterback priorities. If Monken prefers an alternative to Sanders, the young QB’s role can face further scrutiny. But with four QBs already on the roster, any move for Rattler would need a clear plan for the position group.