Ravens QB Makes Special Request to Shedeur Sanders for Steelers-Browns

Essentials Inside The Story Huntley pleads with friend Shedeur to knock off Steelers

Ravens need Browns upset to keep AFC North race alive

Steelers pass rush and Sanders’ poise become decisive X-factor

After beating the Packers, the Ravens are one step closer to the playoffs, but the Steelers still hold the cards. Their late-season surge could soon hit a roadblock as they will need help from Cleveland. If the Browns defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the divisional title will still be up for grabs in the last game of the season. Bearing this in mind, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has a plea for his friend and Browns QB1 Shedeur Sanders.

“I’m really tryna make it out of here so I can call Shedeur real quick and make sure he can get it done,” Huntley said after the win, as per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X. “I’ll be watching it and getting some rest.”

Huntley was with the Cleveland Browns for the initial phase of the 2025 training camp but was released just three weeks after signing with the team. It was here that he and Shedeur Sanders became good friends, prompting the Baltimore shot caller’s request ahead of the Week 17 clash.

Shedeur, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, had a brilliant performance in his first game as a starter, as he became the first Browns shot-caller to register a win in his maiden NFL start. However, Sanders’ record of only one win in his six rookie season appearances could be an ominous sign for the Ravens hopeful.

Since his debut, Sanders has endured a four-game losing streak. Still, entering today’s finale, the rookie has shown grit. In his six games, Sanders has recorded 1,103 passing yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 67.5 passer rating. The game against Pittsburgh offers Sanders a chance to replicate Huntley’s performance, which was instrumental against the Packers.

Huntley kept the Ravens’ season alive by filling in for Lamar Jackson and delivering a clinical 16-of-20 passes for 168 total yards and a touchdown to dismantle Green Bay. With his request, he’ll be hoping that Sanders can summon similar efficiency to upset the Steelers.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Shedeur Sanders would need to bring his A-game, especially if he wants to help out his friend, Tyler Huntley. The Steelers have been one of the best pass-rushing teams as they are sixth with 43 sacks for the season. However, the Browns’ new QB1 seems ready to take on this fierce defense as he spoke about the Pittsburgh pass rush in a recent press conference.

Shedeur Sanders addresses facing the Steelers’ defense a second time

The last time Pittsburgh and Cleveland locked horns in the Week 5 matchup, the Steelers’ defense ran riot by recording six sacks against quarterback Dillon Gabriel. This time, the Steelers are expected to visit Huntington Park and face a new quarterback. Shedeur Sanders was asked about his plans against the Pittsburgh pass rush ahead of the game.

“I don’t focus on past stats and all that stuff like that,” Sanders said. “This serves no purpose cuz if you just hear that, then you’re already losing mentally. They could get some sacks. So now you’re not mentally in it. You already lost before you even showed up. I tend to live in the present and not really think about the past.”

While the Steelers are in the top six teams in the league with 43 sacks, it is clear that Sanders is not letting that dampen his spirit. Ahead of the game, the Browns will not just look to be better on offense, but also in the pass-rush department. Despite Myles Garrett being a sack away from equaling a single-season NFL record, he has never been able to sack veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.