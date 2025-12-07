Ravens Veteran Snubs Teammate to Declare Myles Garrett as Best Player in Football

Essentials Inside The Story Baltimore Ravens' star ditches is teammate for Myles Garrett

Will Myles Garrett be able to surpass Michael Strahan and T. J. Watt's historic record?

History awaits Garrett as he faces the vulnerable Titans next

Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett is playing on a different level right now. Currently on a pace to end his season with 27 sacks, Garrett needs just 4 sacks to break Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt’s record of 22.5 sacks. So when Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy bypassed his own teammate to place Garrett above everyone else, it wasn’t exactly shocking.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the Fitz and Whit podcast, the Ravens’ LB Kyle Van Noy was hit with a simple question: Is Kyle Hamilton the best player in football? The hosts expected a proud answer about the Baltimore star. Instead, Van Noy stopped the room.

“Best player in football. I got to give that to Myles Garrett right now; I really do. Myles Garrett, what he’s doing is special. He’s a freak.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the interesting part is that Van Noy and Hamilton lead the Ravens defense together. The Charm City faithful saw one become a rising star, and the other become a steady force. They played off each other and made Baltimore’s defense respected again. Yet still, Van Noy gave the edge to Garrett because his play is just too loud to ignore.

He is pacing toward a record that once felt unreachable. Garrett has logged at least one sack in six straight games. He has brought down quarterbacks in nine of the Browns’ first 12 matchups.

Imago FILE – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, file)

While Cleveland deals with uncertainty, Garrett has been the constant spark. He just won the AFC Defensive Player of the Month. And safe to say, he looks like the early favorite for Defensive Player of the Year and maybe even MVP. Now, next week, he might make history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Myles Garrett could make NFL history this weekend

Sitting 3.5 sacks away from the league record, Myles Garrett is right on the edge of history. Browns fans inside the Dawg Pound can feel it. And honestly, it feels less like a question and more like a countdown. He has six more than anyone else in the league, and the pace he’s on could blow past what Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt once set.

Now the timing makes this even more interesting. Cleveland rolls into Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans. And right now, Tennessee sits at the bottom of the league standings. Their offensive line has struggled all year. Cam Ward has already been sacked 48 times. That makes this matchup look like a nightmare for the Titans and a dream shot for Garrett.

Plus, the Browns’ defensive front loves chaos. They force mistakes. Tennessee hasn’t shown it can survive that kind of pressure. And four sacks in one game isn’t crazy talk here. Garrett has already done it twice this year. He also has 14 sacks in his last five outings.

So if Garrett hits the mark this weekend, it will be more than a stat line. It will put his name alone in the history books. So, everything points to a massive opportunity.