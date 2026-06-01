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Browns Receive $30M News On Myles Garrett Trade as Jared Verse Returns Home

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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Jun 1, 2026 | 2:03 PM EDT

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Browns Receive $30M News On Myles Garrett Trade as Jared Verse Returns Home

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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Jun 1, 2026 | 2:03 PM EDT

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The NFL offseason just hit its peak with the latest trade news from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With the OTAs starting, the entire media focus was on the practice fields, on which player had the best performance and how things were going with the rookies. However, all of that has now moved to the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, who are about to shake hands on the biggest trade of the summer.

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As things stand, the Browns are preparing to trade two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Rams in exchange for 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, along with other compensation that is still being negotiated. This deal, however, gives the Brown a major relief of about $30 million on their cap space, according to ESPN.

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There were rumors of a Garrett trade all throughout the offseason, and when it happened, ESPN’s Schefter took to X to express the magnitude of it.

“The trade of the off-season,” reported Adam Schefter on X.

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It is a win-win situation for both teams. The Rams will be getting a top defensive end to strengthen their defense and repeat the 2022 season’s successes. As for the Browns, they will reportedly save $30 million, which can be used to further strengthen the roster for playoff contention. Besides, it is also a personal win for Verse. Being born in Dayton, Ohio, he has been staying in Los Angeles because of his affiliations with the Rams. Now, he gets to return home and represent Cleveland.

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This is a developing story. Stay tuned…

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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Priyanko Chakraborty is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, known for delivering trend-driven, data-rich stories that tap directly into what fans are thinking in the moment. With four years of experience across sports and entertainment writing, he blends meticulous research with a strong sense of narrative flow, turning complex on-field action into compelling, accessible analysis. A lifelong football fan, Priyanko has followed the league with passion and precision for years. Jayden Reed’s two-touchdown performance against the Eagles in 2024 remains one of his favorite modern NFL moments. At EssentiallySports, Priyanko specializes in transforming stats into stories and game moments into meaningful insights.

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