Browns Receive $30M News On Myles Garrett Trade as Jared Verse Returns Home

The NFL offseason just hit its peak with the latest trade news from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With the OTAs starting, the entire media focus was on the practice fields, on which player had the best performance and how things were going with the rookies. However, all of that has now moved to the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, who are about to shake hands on the biggest trade of the summer.

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As things stand, the Browns are preparing to trade two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Rams in exchange for 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, along with other compensation that is still being negotiated. This deal, however, gives the Brown a major relief of about $30 million on their cap space, according to ESPN.

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There were rumors of a Garrett trade all throughout the offseason, and when it happened, ESPN’s Schefter took to X to express the magnitude of it.

“The trade of the off-season,” reported Adam Schefter on X.

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It is a win-win situation for both teams. The Rams will be getting a top defensive end to strengthen their defense and repeat the 2022 season’s successes. As for the Browns, they will reportedly save $30 million, which can be used to further strengthen the roster for playoff contention. Besides, it is also a personal win for Verse. Being born in Dayton, Ohio, he has been staying in Los Angeles because of his affiliations with the Rams. Now, he gets to return home and represent Cleveland.

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This is a developing story. Stay tuned…