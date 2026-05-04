Browns Rejected Blockbuster Draft-Day Trade Offer From Cowboys Before Picking Spencer Fano

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The Browns were one of the more active teams on night one of the 2026 NFL Draft, using their two first-round picks to add what they hope are immediate impact players for a roster in need of upgrades. They helped kick off the action early, making the first trade of the night by moving down from No. 6 to No. 9 in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

The move gave Cleveland more flexibility, and according to a recent ESPN video, the Browns’ general manager revealed that the team had already narrowed its focus to a small group of players they were considering with the No. 9 pick.

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Before the trade-down, Fano was one of three names firmly in the mix for the Cleveland Browns at No. 9. Other than him, the other two players under consideration were wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who went eighth overall to the New Orleans Saints, and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, selected tenth overall by the New York Giants.

In the end, it worked out well. The Browns’ head coach, Todd Monken, said they plan to start Spencer Fano at left tackle. He added that the team is “jacked” about trading down, picking up extra draft picks, and still being able to “get the player we targeted the whole time.”

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The Browns were even ready to take him at No. 6, so getting him at No. 9 and adding extra picks made this a smart move.

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How Spencer Fano fits into the Cleveland Browns’ plans

With the ninth overall pick, the Browns selected the first offensive lineman of the day, Spencer Fano, out of Utah. Cleveland had the option to take him or Francis Mauigoa, and they chose Fano.

Fano was a three-year starter and a strong run blocker. He is 6’5” and over 300 pounds but still one of the most athletic linemen in the draft.

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One concern is his arm length at 32 and 1/8 inches, which is shorter than what teams usually prefer for an NFL tackle. Still, when you watch him play, it does not look like a problem. He started at left tackle as a freshman at Utah, then moved to right tackle as a sophomore and has started there for the last two seasons.

Last season, Fano allowed 0 sacks, 0 quarterback hits, and just five total pressures in 12 starts. He had an outstanding 2025, winning the Outland Trophy, Polynesian Player of the Year, and Big 12 Offensive Lineman honors.

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He enters the NFL as a tackle, but he has said he is open to moving to guard if needed.

“If you want me to play center, I’ll play center,” Fano said, via the official website of the NFL. “I’ll do whatever it takes to be great in this league.”

This pick helps fix a big problem on Cleveland’s offensive line. The Browns struggled last season in both the run game and pass protection. They clearly focused on fixing that by trading for Tytus Howard and signing Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins.

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In the end, this move makes sense. While the quarterback room remains under scrutiny, the Browns improved their offensive line and added a talented player who can help right away.