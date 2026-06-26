Report: Shedeur Sanders Has Made “Big Leap” After Rookie Year in Browns QB Competition With Deshaun Watson

The quarterback battle in Cleveland may be getting more interesting than anyone expected. After entering the offseason with plenty to prove, Shedeur Sanders’ hopes were squashed with reports suggesting the Browns lean towards veteran Deshaun Watson as the franchise quarterback. However, according to Browns insider Nathan Zegura, Sanders hasn’t shied away or gotten intimidated by the competition as he makes significant strides.

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“Shedeur had a very nice camp,” said Zegura on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “He has progressed so much in terms of his pre- and post-snap process. His ability to get through his reads and his progressions to process information and get the ball out quickly. He’s done a very good job with that, and he’s been in the building constantly. And really. I think he has made a big leap since his rookie year. But again, also on air, not football. That’s what we have to see. But yes, this is a very real quarterback competition. And it is a two-person quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.”

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The Cleveland Browns‘ offense was in shambles last season. With no fixed signal caller, the team faltered to give out a consistent performance in the league, averaging 262.1 total yards and 16.4 points per game. So, the need for a resolution on that front was more a case of need than desire. That is when veteran QB Deshaun Watson came into the picture.

Entering the final year of his contract, Watson appeared hungry to prove his worth to the Browns and even to other NFL teams, in case he does not receive a contract extension. However, there were concerns around Watson considering his lack of game appearances after missing the entire 2025 season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

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Yet, the Browns reportedly favored Watson to take the job as they entered the offseason training.

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“Deshaun Watson emerged from the Browns voluntary minicamp last week with an edge over Shedeur Sanders in the two-man quarterback competition — and has the inside track to be named the Browns QB1,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported.

This update created a ruckus around Shedeur Sanders’ supporters. The 24-year-old QB made eight appearances in his rookie season, posting 1,400 passing yards and 7 touchdowns. And compared to the other two Cleveland signal callers, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, had put up the better numbers. Considering that, the expectations around him were to lead the franchise in the 2026 season.

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However, with Watson in the mix, it complicated the situation and built a competitive scenario. When the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) began, the spotlight again dropped to the battle between Watson and Sanders. However, this time, Beat reporters highlighted that Sanders is noticeably outplaying the veteran. Browns reporter Ashley Bastock noted on X that Sanders took the majority of the first-team looks and delivered the “throw of the day.”

Yet, HC Todd Monken was struggling to come to a conclusion.

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“They’ve both played well enough to earn the right to compete to start,” said Monken. “I would have hoped [to name a starter], but I like both of them,” Monken said. “I don’t know what to say. It’s really as simple as that. I like both of them, and we haven’t had the pads on. That’s the hard thing… I’m not there yet. That’s the reality of it.”

Monken’s statement also indicated that the franchise is hesitant to make a rushed call. Instead, they want to undergo all the offseason training till preseason games before coming up with a decision on who to lead the charge of the Browns’ offence. But as things stand, Sanders has made “big leaps” in the competition against Watson. Yet, reports link Sanders to a move away from Cleveland.

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Browns insider clears the air on Shedeur Sanders trade talks

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo reported that NFL front offices are actively dialing general manager Andrew Berry for a potential trade talk. The Cleveland Browns currently carry four quarterbacks: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Taylen Green. Carrying four into the regular season is functionally impossible, making a pre-camp move highly logical.

However, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes otherwise. During a recent discussion on the ⁠Orange and Brown Talk, she provided her assessment of Sanders’ potential move away from Cleveland.

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“I think the only way that they would consider trading him is if they determine that he cannot become a quality starter in the NFL,” said Cabot. “If they reach that conclusion during training camp, then I could see them possibly seeking out opportunities and exploring trade possibilities, but they’re not there yet. They’re not even close to their right now.”

As things stand, the move is quite likely. However, it would depend on multiple factors. Among them, both Sanders and Watson’s performance during the offseason training will ultimately become the deciding factor. If the second-year QB maintains his positive output, surely, the Browns would want to secure their future with him instead of the 30-year-old QB.