After the Colts waived Daniel Jones, rumors about him joining the Browns gained momentum. This raised several questions about Shedeur Sanders’ position in the quarterback room. However, after plenty of speculation, the situation has finally become clearer.

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“The #Browns have no interest in signing QB Daniel Jones, who cleared waivers today after being released by the #Colts,” Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot said on X.

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The team already has solid quarterback depth. They have veteran QB Deshaun Watson, along with Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Taylen Green in their quarterback room, giving them several options behind Watson.

Plus, Shedeur is already establishing himself as the next QB1.

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After recovering from a right Achilles injury that recurred in 2025, Deshaun Watson returned in 2026 as the starter and won the QB1 battle against Shedeur Sanders. So far, that decision has worked well for the team, as the Browns are 6–4 this season.

In the 2026 season, Deshaun Watson has started nine games for the Cleveland Browns. He has completed 188 of 289 passes (65.1%) for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

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However, Watson did face some trouble. He took a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first quarter of the Browns’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He initially passed the evaluation and was cleared to return to the game. Even afterward, he showed no signs of a concussion.

However, things changed later when Watson began experiencing concussion symptoms. He was then placed in concussion protocol. That’s when Shedeur Sanders got his chance to start.

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He started against the Saints and recorded 297 yards and two touchdowns on 19 completions from 31 attempts. But the team eventually lost 23–22.

After the game, Monken expressed his confidence in Sanders but also made it clear that he still needed to improve in certain areas.

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“I’m awfully proud of Shedeur,” Monken said. “It had been 10 weeks since he really had reps with the starters in practice. I was hopeful he would play because he had a great week of practice.

“I thought he battled and showed composure in the pocket. He made some plays with his feet. The operation for the most part was clean. There was a lot there to like. Certainly a lot to clean up … but a lot to build on.”

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Shedeur Sanders has shown at times that he has the ability to become a starter one day. In 2025, he played eight games and made seven starts for the Cleveland Browns, finishing with a 3-4 record as a starter. He completed 120 of 212 passes (56.6%) for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a 68.1 passer rating.

In 2026, he appeared in three games and made one start, recording 22 completions on 34 attempts (64.7%) for 299 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Many thought that after Shedeur Sanders hired a new agent, Adie Von Gontard, he might be getting traded. However, that was not the case.

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Plus, he still remains the next man up. Mary Kay Cabot also dismissed the suggestion that Dillon Gabriel had moved ahead of Shedeur Sanders in the Browns’ quarterback pecking order.

“I really don’t believe that that is happening,” Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan’s Cleveland radio show with Ken Carman and Tony Grossi. “Dillon Gabriel, when he is getting reps, a lot of times he is running the scout team, and so, no. We are not out there when they are doing team. We really haven’t seen too much of that, so no, I don’t think that is the case. And Shedeur Sanders, and I wrote this last week, is still the No. 2 quarterback, and he is still the next man up, and if, for some reason, Deshaun Watson can’t fulfill his duties, Shedeur Sanders will play.”

So, it’s pretty clear that after Watson, Shedeur Sanders is the next man up. Now, let’s wait and see what the future holds for him.