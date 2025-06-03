Browns Roster With Shedeur Sanders & Myles Garrett Ranked the Worst in NFL as Kevin Stefanski Waits on Big Move

You could start the story with Myles Garrett. A monster of a man and the rare player who truly carries the Browns‘ defensive line. He created a storm a few months back that he wanted out because of his Super Bowl ambitions. HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry worked very hard to convince that they were building a Super Bowl contender roster. Then came the Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. The Browns didn’t draft one, but two rookies, Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, also arrived. But according to the initial reports, they haven’t done the basic corrections. As per the PFF, they are still the worst in the league.

In a season that only had disasters, Cleveland’s only true identity was its defensive line. They finished with an 82.2 PFF grade, second-best in the NFL, only the Steelers were better. Myles Garrett was unstoppable. Isaiah McGuire took the leap, posting an 83.3 in his second year. Then, Mason Graham, he, too, finished with a 92.5 career PFF grade, the best among all college DTs. Their defense is still a fortress. But still, it couldn’t stop the collapse.

Their offense is totally 180 of their defense. The Browns finished last in offensive PFF grade (62.1) and last in EPA per play (-0.207). Once Deshaun Watson was injured and out, the coaches didn’t even know how to justify the massive fully guaranteed $230 million contract with a 3-14 win-loss record. The fans had lost all hope.

This year, they brought in the charming Shedeur Sanders, with swagger, arm talent, and the bloodline. But he’s walking into chaos. While he is making waves in the practice session, staying up late to adjust with teammates, the offense is still weak. Where are those players who will carry the ball into the end zone? Even in that department, the Browns are pinning their hopes on a rookie. Between Ole Miss and Ohio State, their second-round pick (36th overall), RB Quinshon Judkins, posted a jaw-dropping 95.2 career PFF rushing grade. For his magnificent college numbers, PFF even rated him as the Browns’ rookie to watch out for.

However, Myles Garrett wants the trophy. That will not happen until the head coach takes care of the missing link – depth in the receiver room! That still seems shallow.

Will the Browns sign veteran WR for Shedeur Sanders?

Arguably, the Browns have the worst WR room in the league. Diontae Johnson might be his best bet. He played for three teams last year, the Panthers, Ravens, and Texans, and finished 73rd among wideouts in PFF grade (65.1). Well, that’s a gamble. Johnson finished 2023 among the top-25 receivers in the league with a 77.9 PFF grade with the Steelers. But can they depend on just one player? No, a big no! We see what happened last year when Deshaun Watson was their starter.

While Stefanski is considering his choices, he can definitely give a big weapon to Shedeur Sanders. Just sign up the free agent, Gabe Davis. He signed a 3-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars last year, but they released him in the 2025 offseason. Reason? He struggled in the 2024 season, which he ended with 20 receptions in 239 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games (9 starts).

However, there’s a reason everyone calls him the Big Game Gabe. Before his brief stop in Jacksonville, Gabe Davis built a name for himself in Buffalo. For four straight seasons, he gave the Bills a legit deep threat, averaging 16.7 yards per catch. Yeah, he’s not the most reliable target out there. But still, with Cleveland’s receiver room looking thin, a playmaker like Davis could be a much-needed spark.

However, let’s not forget that he is recovering from a torn meniscus injury on the left knee he suffered last November. So, the Browns will have to sign more receivers if they really want success. Also, if Davis clicks well with the rookie QB, there is a big chance that they can also sign a potentially longer deal with the 26-year-old. The waiting game didn’t serve them any good. It’s high time to take some concrete steps now.