Mike McCarthy is now at the center of an unexpected NFL controversy after Aaron Rodgers publicly questioned the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach’s leadership and responsibilities. The veteran quarterback made several allegations about McCarthy, including the bizarre halftime incident that became a talking point. And a Cleveland Browns defender didn’t miss his chance to poke fun at McCarthy.

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Speaking to the media, Grant Delpit said, “Hey man, tackle the ball carriers in space, know who they’re trying to get the ball to. And prime time. Let’s do it. One, two, three, Browns.”

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Delpit’s closing comments appeared to be a jab at McCarthy. The Browns’ safety imitated the Steelers’ coach’s infamous team chant, which Rodgers said McCarthy mistakenly ended with ‘1-2-3 Packers’. By swapping ‘Packers’ for ‘Browns’, Delpit just turned the incident into a lighthearted dig at Pittsburgh’s head coach.

Delpit made the comments while talking to the media on Friday, November 27, just days after Rodgers went public with his criticism on The Pat McAfee Show. Delpit’s comment added to what was already a difficult week for McCarthy, as the Steelers deal with the fallout from their quarterback controversy.

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The controversy started after the Steelers decided to bench Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. During his appearance on McAfee’s show on November 25, Rodgers did not hold back while discussing his experience under McCarthy.

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Rodgers also said that the head coach had fallen asleep during a quarterback meeting and missed other meetings in the days before the Steelers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He also questioned McCarthy’s connection with the locker room, especially the defensive players.

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Rodgers said he encouraged McCarthy to build stronger relationships with the defense, but that McCarthy made no effort.

“There were some guys early on that were… didn’t like the way things were going, especially defensive guys. Mike didn’t want to get to know the defense,” Rodgers said on the Pact McAfee Show. “At one point, I told him, ‘You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more and talk to those guys,’ and he said, ‘Well, I don’t think I need to.’ And I said, ‘Well, I disagree with that.'”

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“He already kind of lost a lot of those guys, and I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was, at halftime, toward the end of it … he says, ‘Alright, 1-2-3-Packers!’ That’s what he broke it down on in the locker room. We all looked around, going, ‘What the f***? What is going on? Where’s his head at, at this point?”

The most embarrassing revelation was that McCarthy ended a team breakdown by shouting, “1-2-3 Packers!” instead of Steelers. The quarterback said players were left confused by the mistake and wondered what was happening inside the locker room.

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McCarthy himself acknowledged the incident in front of the media. He also maintained that the decision to bench Rodgers was his own.

“Halftime was very emotional; there were conversations prior to that embarrassing moment. We work a lot of hours, definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments,” said McCarthy, according to Yahoo Sports.

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Meanwhile, Delpit’s comments showed how far the story had spread across the league. The Browns and Steelers share one of the NFL’s most heated divisional rivalries, which made the opportunity more tempting for the Cleveland safety.

And with Rodgers’ allegations still being discussed in Pittsburgh, the Steelers’ head coach has become an unexpected target for his AFC North rivals.