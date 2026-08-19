Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson Issue Contradictory Claims Over Bills Clash Amidst QB1 Battle

The first preseason game of the Cleveland Browns went by on Saturday, August 15, against the Chicago Bears. And in the middle of the 10-34 defeat, the Browns saw both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders perform as the two remain engaged in the QB1 battle for the franchise. But ahead of the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Watson and Sanders share contradictory opinions about their chances to lead the offense.

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“I mean, every opportunity for me, I just want to go out there and prove that I’m capable of being start,” Watson told reporters. “But as far as just nailing it and trying to hear my main focus is just trying to improve, I’m not really focused on just a competition.

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“I think the front office and Coach Monken is going to make that decision based on how they going to make that decision. So I can’t really control that as far as what they want to go with. But I can’t control my opportunities and my reps that I get and being successful with that.”

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Deshaun Watson is a veteran who is heading into the final season of his $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. He’s been part of the franchise since 2022, and yet has only made 19 appearances. So, for him, the 2026 season could be make-or-break in terms of his NFL future and high-value contracts.

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Yet, Watson appears to be focused on improving his prowess rather than just competing against Shedeur Sanders for the starts in the preseason games while they still contest for the QB1 slot. However, Sanders shares a different opinion on the matter.

“Every day is important,” the second-year QB told the same media panel. “So that’s just another day going out there doing what I got to do. Honestly. I don’t really feel anxiety or any pressure, you know, even going into things like that anymore, because it’s like that’s how I approach everything. So you know, it’s just another day of going to work. You know how that’s all is for me.”

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Shedeur Sanders was part of the Cleveland Browns’ shaky offense in the 2025 season, which ranked 31st in scoring offense with 279 total points (16.4 points per game). Even though Sanders, as a rookie, got sacked the most among the Browns, he led the chart with the most passing yards. It surely gave him hope to see himself as the starter for the 2026 season.

However, with Watson fully recovered from an Achilles tendon injury for the 2026 season, Sanders automatically entered a QB1 battle.

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In the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, Deshaun Watson finished 11-for-15 for 126 yards (98.2 passer rating) while playing the entire first half. Shedeur Sanders went 6-for-11 for 79 yards with one interception and a 39.6 passer rating during his stint in the third quarter and early fourth quarter.

Now, as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 22, the mindset of both Cleveland Browns quarterbacks is quite evident based on their recent outing.