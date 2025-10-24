Shedeur Sanders Announces New Shoes After Debuting Browns Colorway Cleats

Cleats have always been a canvas for athletes to showcase both performance and personality, from Michael Jordan’s iconic collaborations to Deion Sanders’ legendary turf shoes. For sneaker fans, every new drop tells a story. Now, Shedeur Sanders is teasing what could be the next big one.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Daddy’s got his own shoe and mine’s coming soon,” Sanders said on Instagram while speaking to welloffforever.

Sanders, in the video, unveiled his extensive sneaker archive, rare pairs from his collection, yet most remain untouched. The Instagram post, however, suggests that a new cleat created in collaboration with Nike is on the horizon. Although he rarely plays in the majority of his father’s off-field shoes, he does wear his legacy line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Well Off Forever (@welloffforever) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The 1993 release of Deion Sanders’ first Nike Air Diamond Turf collection featured distinctive features like a strong silhouette and a mid-foot strap. The concept was developed into cleats by later models like the Air DT Max ’96.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In August 2025, Shedeur’s preseason work revealed Nike DT Max ’96 cleats with a Browns theme. In its trademark logo, Nike unveiled marketing centered around “Air DT Max 96-Fueling a Legacy” and announced Sanders as a significant partner. An all-grey upper, a crystal turf zone, a translucent sole, and his dollar-sign insignia implanted in the heel of the Air unit are features of the special version seen in preview photos. According to the lineage and custom run, the upcoming drop may include Browns colorways or “legacy” references to the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons of Prime Time.

Sneaker heads who follow Sanders’ legacy line will find this release noteworthy because it is not only his first highly anticipated cleat, but he also rarely laces up for most releases, showcasing the collection to the public. That appears to be about to change with the upcoming launch.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Shedeur edition Browns colorway cleats

Shedeur Sanders unveiled a new pair of cleats that matched the Cleveland Browns‘ color scheme of brown, orange, and white. The Nike Air Diamond Turf legacy line will be reinforced by the release. During his preseason debut, Shedeur wore a pair of special Nike Air DT Max ’96 cleats in two Browns colorways.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Shedeur edition’s flamework switches colors rather than the typical two-tone appearance of regular Diamond Turf 3 models. The flamework alternates between the toe box and the heel. With a black base, brown and orange accents, the DT Max ’96 had Browns color scheme.

Sneaker heads responded enthusiastically to the heritage and association with the Diamond Turf brand. The “next evolution of the DT line” received strong feedback. It is also anticipated that a full retail drop will take place before his in-game debut.

Whether the Browns’ color scheme indicates that Shedeur is preparing for his on-field debut is still a significant question. The timing of the product launch and player visibility suggests that the Browns version will be released simultaneously with Shedeur’s transition to active play.