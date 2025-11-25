Shedeur Sanders’ Browns Tenure Predicted to Meet Unfortunate Fate Ahead of Week 13 Start vs. 49ers

Essentials Inside The Story Analyst sees Sanders’ Browns run trending the wrong way

Sanders' early surge may not change how the team views him

Questions arise on whether he can overcome his physical limits

Shedeur Sanders is already making waves in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, but it seems like the results are still not enough for Kevin Stefanski. Just hours after the young quarterback created history in his first-ever career start, the Browns’ beat writer, Mary Kay Cabot, unveiled the possibility of initiating the hunt for a reliable leader.

“I still think that I probably would still draft a quarterback in the first round next year if there is one there, because it’s really hard to know what you have in just six or seven starts with a rookie,” Cabot said in a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan Show.

“I think it would be a risk not to take another swing at the plate at a quarterback in the 2026 draft, especially because I think there will be some really good ones there.”

That stance makes Sanders’ situation look unstable despite the strong debut.

Shedeur Sanders was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. Having appeared in just two games so far, the 23-year-old completed 15 passes (41.7%) for 256 yards and 1 touchdown. Despite a good start to his career, Sanders’ future with the Browns could be in danger. The team saw concerning turbulence in terms of their starting QB this season.

While Joe Flacco kicked off the season as the starter, Dillon Gabriel took over before he suffered a concussion late in the game, later opening the door for Sanders. A 66-yard touchdown to rookie Dylan Sampson and a 52-yard completion to Isaiah Bond were two of the longest pass plays for Cleveland all season. This performance earned him another start, this time against the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN analyst refrains from calling Shedeur Sanders’ debut start “good”

Shedeur Sanders’ commendable start came at a time when the Cleveland Browns were looking for a reliable backup QB. While several big names, including President Donald Trump, applauded the 23-year-old’s historic performance, there are some who find it hard to agree.

“It’s hard to call Sanders’ debut start good, but I wouldn’t necessarily call it bad, either. I’ve watched plenty of late-drafted quarterbacks see the field in the past decade or so, and a few of those games have deeply offended me,” ESPN’s Ben Solak said.

Further highlighting the technical aspects that, according to Solak, make Sanders an undeserving option for the Browns, the analyst added:

“He is not particularly fast, big, physical, loose, or strong-armed. Belief in his pro projection was predicated on intangibles: toughness, poise, vision, creativity. And those were all on display against the Raiders. But he’s fighting an uphill battle against dimensions and physics.”

However, despite the ongoing discussions surrounding Sanders’ capability, the Browns HC Kevin Stefanski showcased unwavering faith in the 23-year-old, offering him another opportunity to start against the San Francisco 49ers.