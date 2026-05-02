Shedeur Sanders’ College GPA Revealed as He Graduates From Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is entering his sophomore season with the Cleveland Browns after putting up some good numbers, not just on the field, but outside it as well. The QB went to the University of Colorado and was pursuing his degree in Sociology, while playing for the football team there. His father, Deion Sanders, was the coach, and under him, Sanders started all games in the two seasons he was at Colorado. However, the Browns player was also focusing on his studies.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shedeur completed his college graduation with an impressive GPA of 3.9 in Sociology. He was at the graduation ceremony along with his fellow classmates, who were also excited about the big day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur picked sociology as his subject, which is common for students who have athletic excellence. His necessary academic requirements were completed after the 2024 collegiate season, and he officially returned to Boulder for the final time as a student on May 2, 2026, to walk out with a graduation degree as part of the Class of 2026.

The Colorado Buffaloes Football team’s X account recently gave a preview of the NFL star’s graduation ceremony, where he was seen wearing the graduation gown. Shedeur completed his college degree remotely while balancing his NFL duties in Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pro-Bowler’s graduation was a big milestone for the Sanders family. He became the fourth child of Deion to achieve a graduation degree. He joined his siblings, Deiondra Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr, and Shilo Sanders to attain this honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

While completing his degree was a big positive for Shedeur, he is stepping into the second season of his NFL career with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position under the new Browns coach, Todd Monken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Browns coach Todd Monken is yet to pick his QB1

Heading to the 2026 campaign, the Cleveland Browns have four quarterback options: Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillion Gabriel, and Taylen Green. While Green is a rookie picked from the 6th round of the draft, Gabriel remains a backup. Following a decent rookie campaign, Shedeur is expected to fight for the starting position alongside the three-time Pro Bowler, Watson.

While the starting quarterback question remains up in the air, the Browns head coach, Todd Monken, was recently asked about his QB1 for the 2026 season on a recent episode of The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would love to have that. I’m not there yet,” Monken said. “So, I can’t say that.”

There are reports that state that Watson is currently the favorite to start as a QB, but health has always been a problem for him. In four seasons with the franchise, Watson has only had 19 starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The franchise’s minicamp took place recently, where both Shedeur and Watson participated, with both quarterbacks looking sharp and upbeat for the 2026 season under a new coach.

With Shedeur as the starting QB, the team had a 3-4 record last season, while he threw 1,4000 yards. On the other hand, Watson has seven seasons of experience in the league, including three Pro Bowls to his name. Now, Monken is left with a real headache of whether to go with the untapped potential of Shedeur or the proven experience of Watson, who missed the entire last season due to an injury.