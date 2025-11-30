Shedeur Sanders Confirms Injury Diagnosis as Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision For Week 14

After registering a win on his maiden NFL start, Browns QB Shedeur Sanders suffered a 26-8 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. But that wasn’t the worst part. Towards the end, things went from bad to worse as Shedeur suffered an injury and was forced to the bench. Soon, Sanders himself was quick to issue an update after the game.

“Just a little ankle. But we good,” Sanders said, as reported by Daniel Oyefusi.

During this game, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders completed 16-of-25 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown with no picks, and one carry for six yards. In the fourth quarter, things deteriorated further. Sanders slid to evade a hit but got his legs caught under him and then may have taken a shot to the head, too.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski decided that Sanders had to be taken out of the game and replaced him with Dillon Gabriel. After the game, Stefanski clarified that Shedeur Sanders remains the starter over Gabriel, as confirmed by Adam Schefter.

This sense of support for Shedeur Sanders has been seen across the Browns organization, with GM Andrew Berry revealing Cleveland’s plan for the rookie quarterback.

What did the Browns GM say about Shedeur Sanders?

Over his two starts for the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders has proven his worth as the starting quarterback. Based on these performances, the franchise plans “to give him the rest of the season to be the starter,” according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

The NFL insider also revealed how the remainder of the season could define Sanders’ career with the Browns.

“It could be a six-game audition to prove to the Browns they don’t need to draft a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks next year,” Wolfe said. “I talked to Browns GM Andrew Berry — he raved about Shedeur’s progress, saying he’s come a long way in a short period of time. He also called him a playmaker. ‘He’s going to make plays. We don’t want to take that out of him. They want to see him minimize his downside, continue to be Shedeur, and maybe, just maybe, he’s the Browns’ answer at quarterback’.”

After his first two starts in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders has recorded a passer rating of 90.8 with 358 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception in 2 games. Now, with the Tennessee Titans next up on the schedule, the Browns will wish to see Sanders take another forward step as the franchise hopes to finish the 2025-26 season on a positive note after a dismal 3-9 start.