Shedeur Sanders & Dillon Gabriel Receive Trade Update Before Titans Game

After enduring a season marred by quarterback controversies and inconsistent play, the Browns find themselves at a crossroads. Kevin Stefanski‘s side is currently at 3-9 and out of playoff contention, and hence their focus is now directed towards shaping their quarterback future. An update on this was expected from their end on how they plan to rebuild their offense, and it appears they have done just that ahead of their clash against the Titans.

“[Deshaun] Watson will be unmovable, while [Dillon] Gabriel and [Shedeur] Sanders will be entering their second season. Some league sources have wondered if Cleveland would look to deal one of them come next season,” per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Deshaun Watson, the veteran quarterback signed to a massive $230 million contract in 2022, remains Cleveland’s cornerstone for now. His experience and hefty deal make trading him virtually impossible, restricting the Browns’ options. This leaves their rookie class, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, as the more flexible assets, ripe for potential movement.

Sanders, the 23-year-old selected late in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, shows flashes of promise but hasn’t been given a long leash. He’s appeared sparingly but made enough noise to suggest he deserves a bigger role. Sanders has thrown for over 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in two starts.

On the other side, Gabriel has carried the starting quarterback burden for Cleveland. The former Oregon star had an opportunity to lead the Browns. He started six games but fell with a 1-5 record. In the overall nine games, he completed slightly less than 60% of his passes with seven touchdowns against two interceptions. Despite impressive college accolades, Gabriel’s transition to the NFL has been rocky, marred by a concussion that sidelined him in Week 11.

Given the choice, many insiders believe trading Sanders might bring a better return. The Browns could leverage his raw skills and upside to attract interest from teams looking to build around a young QB.

Shedeur Sanders’ “auditioning” for other teams?

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert suggests the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers as ideal fits for Sanders’s style. So as the Browns prepare to face the 1-11 Tennessee Titans, Sanders remains Cleveland’s starter: another audition on a bigger stage.

“I think Shedeur is auditioning for other teams right now,” Kurt said on Up & Adams. “The Browns? Who the heck knows what that looks like? I could see Shedeur, having true being groomed, operate well in that Lions offense and in (49ers coach Kyle) Shanahan’s offense. I think that Shedeur is built for that kind of scheme as a point guard with a little bit of upside as a scrambler.”

Cleveland could also pursue the 2026 draft to secure fresh quarterback talent, possibly with the No. 5 overall pick, per Bleacher Report. If the Browns land a high draft pick, the buzz centers on quarterback Dante Moore from Oregon, who could offer a clean slate.

Moore boasts an impressive college track record. He completed over 72% of his passes last season with 24 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions. His polished play style might suit the Browns if they want to turn the page on their prolonged years of QB uncertainty.

The Browns have never reached a Super Bowl and missed another chance this season. Their legacy remains haunted by quarterback drama and coaching misfires rather than wins. In 2026, the hope is to swap chaos for clarity and at least reward their loyal fanbase with more stability.