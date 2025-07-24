Shedeur Sanders Divides Cleveland With Training Camp Performance as Kevin Stefanski Takes QB Decision

“Ultimately, we’d like to make a decision sooner than later.” That’s how Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski set the tone after Day 1 of training camp, emphasizing urgency both with veteran competition and rookie newcomers. With Deshaun Watson on the PUP list following another Achilles setback, Cleveland has opened a four‑way quarterback sweepstakes among Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and new face Shedeur Sanders. While reps are just scratching the surface, the uncertainty isn’t.

What’s simmering under the surface will determine who seizes control of the huddle. Sanders isn’t just another rookie in the mix. He’s fighting to carve out a narrative as a polished, high-ceiling starter. Media outlets flagged his OTAs accuracy—77.3% completion, nine touchdowns, and only one interception—head and shoulders above his position group. With full pads on and practice intensity rising, Sanders’ throws are doing more than moving chains—they’re splitting the fanbase.

LockedOnBrowns took to YouTube Shorts with a Day 1 dispatch, and the early rotation wasn’t what some fans expected. “During 7-on-7s, it was Flacco to Pickett to Gabriel to Sanders,” the host noted. “Then in 11-on-11s, same exact way it ended at minicamp—Pickett with the ones, Gabriel with the twos, Shedeur Sanders with the threes, Joe Flacco standing by as a spectator.” The order may not be gospel yet, but it’s clear Stefanski hasn’t fast-tracked the rookie just because of the buzz. And as much as the narrative has leaned into Shedeur’s poise, his first scrimmage didn’t back it up—at least not on paper.

Joe Flacco 5/5 0 0 Kenny Pickett 6/7 0 0 Dillon Gabriel 6/7 1 0 Shedeur Sanders 3/8 0 0

According to ESPN Cleveland, Sanders was the only quarterback to complete fewer than half his passes in 7-on-7s, while Gabriel hit the day’s lone touchdown on a deep bootleg bomb. Yet performance isn’t always defined by numbers. Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland posted practice tape showing Sanders running footwork drills and hitting sideline and flat routes cleanly, especially when working outside the pocket. One play—a shovel pass after evading pressure—had fans buzzing about his off-script flair. That flash? It’s why even with rough reps, the intrigue hasn’t dipped.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Gabriel’s stock may be rising fastest. “I thought Dillon Gabriel had the best throw of the day,” LockedOnBrowns added, praising the rookie’s fake boot-action deep ball as the highlight of camp so far. The early takeaway? Sanders is dynamic but raw. Gabriel is efficient and surging. Pickett is clean, calm, and veteran steady. Stefanski summed it up best during OTAs: “[Shedeur is] poised, professional, laser focused.” But camp doesn’t grade on interviews—it grades on inches. And the inches are already dividing Cleveland.

From hype to hesitation, the QB2 battle gets real

Shedeur Sanders has been stirring up emotions across Browns Twitter. Fans watched each throw like it carried playoff weight. That’s what happens when a high-profile rookie enters a quarterback room this unstable. And one fan summed up the skepticism concisely: “EVERYONE looks good in practice… just saying. Wait until that defense is coming at him FOR REAL and see if you’re still amazed.” It’s a fair caution. A clean practice rep isn’t a third-and-long in a real AFC North dogfight. But Shedeur isn’t just riding viral clips—he’s been inching toward more meaningful reps. According to NFL insider Diana Russini on The Herd, “We’re going to see a lot of him this summer.” She even hinted he could get reps ahead of Flacco. The staff may be playing the long game, but fans? They want answers now.

The Browns have one of the cloudiest quarterback situations in the league. Deshaun Watson’s status is still a question mark after multiple injuries. Joe Flacco is a 40-year-old stopgap. So the fanbase is watching every rep like it’s preseason Week 3. Which is why a different voice rang the alarm: “That’s a pick against the 1st team unfortunately.” That said, Shedeur’s temperament—praised internally by coaches as “laser-focused”—has kept him grounded through the noise. Camp isn’t about being perfect. It’s about proving you belong. And through two weeks? Sanders hasn’t flinched.

But in Berea, every move matters. One fan wrote: “The Browns have seen enough. 4th team snaps tomorrow.” Brutal? Maybe. But that’s the cost of buzz. Even as Sanders reportedly received affirmation from veteran wideouts, some fans read between the lines differently. It’s a prove-it year for everyone—including Stefanski. With his job security isn’t sealed and Watson’s deal looming like a storm cloud, every rookie rep can feel like a referendum on the coaching staff.

Of course, not everyone is rolling their eyes. Some are riding the wave with heart-eyed emojis. “Love it! ❤️” That joy isn’t just about completion percentages—it’s about possibility. And if Russini’s read is right—that Sanders is gaining internal traction—those hopeful hearts might soon be validated by preseason reality. His college tape out of Colorado showcased touch, mobility, and a rare calmness under fire. And Cleveland needs every ounce of it.

Then, there are those already casting statues. “I’ve seen enough, give him the key to the city.” Browns fans are starving for an answer at QB. Shedeur Sanders’ flashes, footwork, and pedigree have tapped into that hunger. And one fan, sealed the deal with: “Ball placement out of this world.” And while Stefanski continues to play the long game, the fanbase isn’t waiting. The conversation is already shifting. And Sanders? He’s not just along for the ride. He might be steering it soon.