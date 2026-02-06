Shedeur Sanders Doesn’t Hold Back on Pro Bowl Interception as Browns QB Receives Bad News

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders' Pro Bowl moment wasn't all celebration

The same turnover issues followed him

With a new head coach in Cleveland and no guaranteed starting job, Sanders faces real pressure

For most rookie quarterbacks, a Pro Bowl debut is a celebration. For Shedeur Sanders, it became a flashpoint of frustration over two key mistakes. Sanders put up solid numbers in his Pro Bowl debut, but it was two interceptions that had him talking. Reflecting on his performance, Sanders wasn’t happy with his effort as he made an honest confession to his brother, Shilo Sanders.

“I have the worst luck in life,” Shedeur told Shilo during his livestream. “I need every practice in the world to just figure it out. Somebody put some on me, right, that ain’t me.”

Shedeur Sanders got the call on Tuesday after Drake Maye was unavailable because of the Super Bowl, and suddenly, he was under the flag football spotlight. Early on, it was a mixed bag. He drove the AFC down the field and took a shot at the end zone on his first possession, only for Kevin Byard to jump the throw and nearly take it back the other way.

Then it happened again, with Nahshon Wright picking him off and helping the NFC march down to tie the game. Still, Sanders stayed aggressive. By the end, the AFC fell 66-52, extending the NFC’s winning streak to four straight years, but Sanders’ night had real flashes.

He finished with two touchdowns, a two-point conversion, and two interceptions, completing 18 of 22 passes for just over 230 yards. That efficiency stood out. In fact, his completion rate was better than anything he posted during the 2025 season, even factoring in the flag football setup. Only his big game against the Tennessee Titans, when he threw for 364 yards and three scores, topped this performance on the stat sheet.

Nonetheless, Shedeur Sanders’ reaction seems valid as he dealt with this exact issue throughout his debut season in the league. The rookie quarterback finished the year with more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (7) while throwing for 1,400 passing yards in eight games.

While his offensive output highlights his potential to perform as a solid quarterback in the NFL, his turnovers stick out as a certain red flag in his game. Hence, Sanders needs to improve in this aspect if he wants a long and successful career in the league.

With this big question mark on his game, the new Cleveland Browns head coach, Todd Monken, had a concerning update for Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2026 season.

New Browns HC announces bad news for Shedeur Sanders

As the Cleveland Browns get ready for their 19th full-time head coach since 1993, Todd Monken issued a clear plan for how he wants to improve the franchise. Monken was brought in to replace Kevin Stefanski, who ended his six-year tenure at Huntington Field with a 7–26 record over the past two seasons.

Hence, in his introductory press conference, Monken addressed the franchise’s biggest issues with a clear mandate.

“Like any position on the team, that’s still to be determined,” the new Browns head coach said about the team’s quarterback situation.

Subsequently, he did not confirm whether Shedeur Sanders would be the starter.

“Am I excited about Shedeur? Am I excited about all the quarterbacks in the room? Am I excited to coach this football team? Absolutely. I can’t wait for them to get back and for us to get started.”

Monken’s statement comes as the Browns struggled with their quarterbacks throughout the 2025 season, finishing 30th in the league in points per game and 26th in total yards.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Shedeur Sanders’ starting job is far from guaranteed under new head coach Todd Monken. While his talent is evident, the turnover problem in his game must be fixed immediately. The Browns have no patience left for quarterbacks who can’t protect the football, and hence, Sanders needs to prove he’s the answer, or he’ll end up being another name in Cleveland’s quarterback graveyard.