Shedeur Sanders Drops Cryptic Message as Kevin Stefanski Rumored to Cut Ties With Browns QB

Things haven’t gone as planned for Shedeur Sanders since he declared for the NFL draft. First, the former Colorado star, once hyped as a potential first-rounder, tumbled to the fifth round. Now, he’s walking into a QB battle with no guarantees. When Browns rookies report on July 18, Sanders and fellow draft pick Dillon Gabriel will face off against veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. All four are fighting for the same thing. The right to fill the massive void left by Deshaun Watson, Cleveland’s $230 million QB, currently sidelined with an Achilles injury. Watson, fresh off his offseason wedding, can only watch as his would-be backups scrap for his job.

Amidst this QB chaos, there are also murmurs that the Browns might ditch Shedeur after this season. Reports suggest Cleveland could dive back into next year’s QB market, potentially leaving Shedeur in limbo after just one year. It’s a harsh reality for the fifth-round pick who’s yet to take his first NFL snap. As the Browns’ QB drama intensifies – with Flacco and Pickett battling while Watson watches helplessly – Shedeur’s future hangs in the balance. Then, as the drama hit its peak, Shedeur fired back without saying a word. On Sunday (July 13, 2025), the Colorado alum posted a cryptic message on X: “time will tell 🤫”

That cryptic “time will tell” tweet from Shedeur Sanders suddenly makes perfect sense. While the social media world was still dissecting his four-word message, the real story was unfolding in Cleveland’s QB room. Browns insiders have been quietly buzzing about an unexpected shift – fifth-round pick Dillon Gabriel isn’t just competing with Shedeur anymore, he might be leaving him behind.

Mary Kay Cabot’s report cut through the noise. “Dillon Gabriel has earned the trust of head coach Kevin Stefanski. And has everything needed not only to surpass Shedeur, but to seriously compete with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as well.” The key to Gabriel’s rise? “His superpower in the competition is his computer-like processing speed and decision-making,” Cabot wrote. Those aren’t just practice field compliments. They’re warning shots for Shedeur, who arrived with first-round hype but now finds himself fighting from the bottom of the depth chart.

But this isn’t just about a rookie QB battle. It’s about Kevin Stefanski’s long-term plans quietly unraveling. While Shedeur and Gabriel fight for scraps behind Flacco and Pickett, the Browns’ front office might already be plotting their escape route.

Shedeur Sanders on thin ice in Cleveland?

The real story isn’t playing out on the practice field. It’s in the war rooms where Kevin Stefanski and the Browns’ brass are weighing their options. Even as Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel scrap for every rep in training camp, Cleveland’s front office might already be eyeing a bigger swing. If neither rookie shows enough promise by season’s end, the Browns have their eyes on a nuclear option: South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers.

Pro Football & Sports Network’s Mark Stolte spelled it out bluntly. “The Cleveland Browns are taking a gamble here on LaNorris Sellers. With all his faults, Sellers still ranked 82nd of 156 in adjusted completion percentage at 74.6%. Something neither Josh Allen nor Anthony Richardson even came close to hitting as full-time starters.” The numbers don’t lie. Last season, the 6’3″, 240-pound Sellers put up 2,534 passing yards, 18TDs, plus another 674 rushing yards and 7 scores on the ground.

Stolte isn’t just speculating, he’s connecting the dots. “With a more accurate starting point and that same freak athleticism, the Browns can risk it for the biscuit with a potentially franchise-changing pick.” This isn’t some late-round flier; Cleveland could grab Sellers with the No. 2 overall pick in 2026. The QB checks every physical box: cannon arm, quick release, and the ability to shrug off linebackers like gnats. Sure, he needs to work on reading defenses. But so did Josh Allen at this stage.

Here’s the brutal truth, Stefanski knows: Watson’s contract is an anchor. Flacco and Pickett are band-aids. Shedeur and Gabriel? Maybe just placeholders. That cryptic tweet takes on new meaning when you realize the Browns might be one bad season away from hitting reset, with or without their current QBs. Sellers could stay in school if he balls out in 2025, but if he declares? Cleveland’s entire QB strategy could get overhauled overnight.