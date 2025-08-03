Shedeur Sanders’ Ex-Teammate Sends Emotional Message as Browns QB Battles Injury

The QB drama in Cleveland keeps getting more intriguing by the day. As the Browns sort through their crowded QB room – weighing starter battles, backup roles, and even roster bubble decisions – one name keeps surfacing despite his rookie status: Shedeur Sanders. The first-year signal-caller arrived with an undeniable spotlight that follows him everywhere. But proving himself in the NFL was always going to be the real test.

Now, just as preseason gets serious, a new problem has popped up. One that changes the talk from who’s playing best to whether Sanders can play at all. While the Browns decide what to do next, someone close to Sanders just shared a touching message that says more than any stat could. That someone is Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. – Sanders’ former Colorado teammate who knows better than most what the young QB is capable of. When recently asked about his former QB, Horn’s voice carried genuine support. “It’s gonna be exciting to see him again,” Horn said. “I can’t wait to see how he’s doing out there, get to see him in person and stuff. So it’s gonna be good to see him again.”

The heartfelt message comes at a pivotal moment for Sanders, who watched his first NFL training camp take an unexpected turn when shoulder soreness kept him out of Saturday’s practice. For a fifth-round pick fighting for roster security, every missed rep carries weight. Yet Horn’s words suggest this is about more than football. It’s about a bond formed during their time as Colorado’s most dangerous connection.

“I talked to him, but it’s just gonna be good to see him again and reunite with him, just say what’s up to him,” Jimmy added. The words carry weight because these two know each other well. Both joined Colorado in 2023 – Horn transferring from South Florida, Sanders from Jackson State. And quickly became one of the most productive QB-WR duos in college football. In their one season together, Horn caught 56 passes for 567 yards and 6 TDs from Sanders, proving to be his reliable target.

Their connection went beyond stats. Last month on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Horn opened up about watching Sanders slide to the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. “I was watching it with my peoples, and we just sittin’ there watching it like, ‘Damn. Damn,’” Horn recalled. “That’s all we were saying. Damn. That was crazy.”

Horn’s public support takes on a deeper meaning as Sanders works through this early camp setback. While the shoulder soreness appears minor, its timing raises legitimate questions about the rookie’s ability to secure his roster spot during this critical evaluation period.

Preseason pressure mounts for Shedeur Sanders

The timing couldn’t be worse for Shedeur Sanders. Just as the rookie QB needed every possible rep to carve out his place in Cleveland’s crowded QB room, arm soreness sidelined him during a critical stretch of camp. For a player whose draft slide already raised eyebrows, this setback adds another layer of urgency to his preseason.

Sanders arrived in Cleveland with something to prove. His electric final year at Colorado (4,134 yards, 37 TDs) suggested he could be a steal in the fifth round. But NFL opportunities are fleeting. And with the Browns’ first preseason game looming on August 8 against the Panthers, every missed practice diminishes his chances to climb the depth chart.

The Browns aren’t panicking, yet. They still see long-term potential in Sanders, but the reality of roster battles waits for no one. While Sanders nurses his shoulder, Kenny Pickett (back from a hamstring issue) and Joe Flacco (steady as ever) continue stacking reps. Cleveland’s coaching staff must soon decide who gets meaningful preseason snaps, and Sanders’ absence complicates that calculus. If he returns soon, he could still push for a backup role. If the soreness lingers, the practice squad becomes a real possibility.

There’s added intrigue when considering Cleveland’s Week 1 preseason opponent. If healthy, Sanders could face former Colorado teammate Jimmy Horn Jr. – now a Panthers receiver who recently expressed emotional support for his old QB. Their reunion would carry symbolism: Horn trying to beat Cleveland’s secondary while Sanders fights for his NFL future.

The math is simple for Sanders. Roster spots are won in August. And with just three weeks until final cuts, he needs two things immediately: full health and standout preseason moments. Otherwise, the practice squad becomes his most likely destination. For now, all eyes are on that sore shoulder – and the clock ticking toward his first NFL test.