Shedeur Sanders Fails to Impress After Confronting Browns Reporter Over Negative Coverage

Remember Randy Moss telling that sideline reporter, “Straight cash, homie”? Or TO doing sit-ups in the driveway? NFL history is littered with players pushing back against the narrative machine. In Cleveland, a new chapter unfolded this preseason, starring rookie QB Shedeur Sanders and veteran Browns scribe Tony Grossi. It wasn’t a bombastic celebration; it was a quiet, pointed question in the post-game buzz:

“You always say negative stuff about me. I ain’t do nothing to you. I ain’t seen nothing positive that you ever say about me.” The clip, captured by Shedeur’s brother Deion Sanders Jr., spread faster than a Lamar Jackson scramble. Sanders, just hours removed from a promising NFL preseason debut (14/23, 138 yds, 2 TDs in a Browns W), approached Grossi directly.

“What’d I do? What’d I do to you Tony?” he pressed, his tone more bewildered than belligerent, ending with a disarming chuckle. Grossi’s mumbled response was lost to the locker room din, but the moment spoke volumes. For anyone following Cleveland’s offseason, this wasn’t random. Grossi had been a consistent skeptic, questioning Sanders’ shoulder, downplaying his minicamp hype (that OTA completion % record? Grossi called the drills “less intense”), and generally casting doubt on the 5th-rounder’s readiness long before he took his first NFL snap.

Supporters saw swagger. “Very few rookies would ever have this confidence. Shedeur is the definition of a class act 👏👏” tweeted Dov Kleiman, embodying the view that confronting criticism head-on shows leadership.

The delicious irony? Mere minutes after that face-to-face, Grossi himself was on air offering praise that sounded like it came from a different reporter. “I thought Shedeur was outstanding,” Grossi conceded. “My bottom line on Shedeur Sanders’ impressive debut: He put the pressure on QB2 Kenny Pickett and QB3 Dillon Gabriel to get healthy and perform next week.” Was it the performance, the confrontation, or a mix of both that softened the stance?

Cleveland’s buzzing with theories. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport saw the exchange as refreshingly normal: “Really like this. An honest dialogue between a long-tenured reporter and a young player. This is how it should be… especially with the legit laugh at the end. People never see these interactions, but they happen in locker rooms all the time.”

Fan reactions, predictably, ran the gamut

Detractors saw entitlement: “Wouldn’t a class act not bring anything up and just play?” countered another, echoing a sentiment that rookies should be seen, not heard. It wasn’t TO’s flamboyance or Moss’ cool dismissal; it was a calculated, almost earnest, “Why?” Think Michael Jordan’s infamous “And I took that personally” drive, but delivered with a rookie’s probing curiosity rather than a GOAT’s seething intensity. It was less Succession power play, more a player genuinely seeking the rulebook on a coverage he didn’t understand.

Critiques ranged from questioning his intelligence, “Sanders grew up very privileged and rich but still talks like he has a 75 IQ” to dismissing his performance, “137 yards in 3.5 preseason quarters is no flex. Sanders needs to stay in his lane,” His preseason performance – those two crisp TD throws, the calm in the pocket – wasn’t just stats; it was validation. It was the first NFL evidence backing up the confidence forged through 14,347 college yards and 134 TDs. When Grossi’s critiques persisted after that showing, Sanders chose the direct route.

Others blamed the Prime Effect “His father did him NO favors!” lamented one fan. “He paraded him around like a theater mom, and then 31 teams wanted no part in the drama. He might end up being really good, and I wish him well, but he has a LOT to overcome.” The shadow of Deion Sanders, both a shield and a spotlight, is inescapable.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco 15 and quarterback Dillon Gabriel 5 and quarterback Kenny Pickett 8 look on during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_052

This isn’t some untested kid; he walked into Colorado and immediately shattered school records – single-season passing yards (4,134 in ’24), completion percentage (74.0%), TDs (37). His career 71.78% completion rate ranks 3rd all-time among FBS QBs with 1,000+ attempts.

He owns iconic moments, like dropping 510 yards on ranked TCU in his first Buffaloes game. He’s a Golden Arm winner, a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. His number was retired at Colorado before he even got drafted. This is a dude accustomed to production, to winning individual battles, to proving himself.

The Cleveland QB room remains crowded – Flacco’s the entrenched vet, Pickett and Gabriel are healing, Huntley’s depth. Sanders, officially QB4, knows the playbook is long. But his preseason debut was a statement throw. His conversation with Grossi? That was another kind of audible. He didn’t just complete passes; he demanded an explanation. Whether it wins him favor or fuels more critique, one thing’s clear: Shedeur Sanders isn’t waiting for permission to make his presence known. The next preseason snap can’t come soon enough. The pressure, as Grossi himself noted, is now palpably on.