Shedeur Sanders Finally Clears Feelings on Kevin Stefanski After Last Game for Browns as Rookie

The Browns closed the year with some bite. A 20-18 win over the Bengals in Week 18. As a result, The Land ended the season on a two-game winning streak. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished 3-4. So, does it mean Kevin Stefanski will trust him more? Now, as the season wrapped, Sanders finally opened up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He has never been loud about Stefanski. Still, things changed over time. After the Browns’ win, he was asked directly about the coach. Sanders did not dodge it.

“I think just Coach Kev, he’s been real tough, he’s been tough,” Sanders said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then the tone shifted even more. Sanders explained the growth.

“And it’s good. I grew. I learned a lot from him. This week we had a conversation, just about things—about things in general and I feel like we grew to understand each other. We shared different things that we go through.”

He made it personal after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know he wanted this win. I know he wants every win but I know this one means a lot. I wish we all, as a team, I wish everybody could have gotten more personal, you know, within this last year.”