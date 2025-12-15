Shedeur Sanders Gets Real on Browns QB1 Job Security as Kevin Stefanski Makes QB Decision After Losing to Bears

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders addressed the realities of playing quarterback after Cleveland’s lopsided loss in Chicago.

Kevin Stefanski’s postgame stance clarified the immediate direction of the Browns’ quarterback room.

Performance trends and roster context continue shaping how Cleveland evaluates its options week to week.

Job security is a fragile concept in the NFL. One week, it feels settled. Next, it’s questioned out loud. After Cleveland’s blowout loss in Chicago, both realities collided. A rookie quarterback faced his roughest day as a pro. A head coach offered no explanations. And the player at the center of it all delivered a response that cut deeper than any stat line. Shedeur Sanders was asked directly how it felt to hear Kevin Stefanski reaffirm his status as the Browns’ starter, even after the loss. Sanders didn’t lean into comfort. He leaned into truth.

“Do you know what league we’re in?” Sanders said. “You can lose your job at any point in time. You don’t play with fear. I don’t play or live in fear.” His message was clear. Security is temporary. Focus is not.

The timing was crucial. Cleveland was overwhelmed 31-3 by the Bears in frigid conditions. Following a standout performance against Tennessee, Shedeur Sanders had a rough day, completing 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards, with three interceptions and five sacks. It was a stark contrast. The Bears controlled the game. Protection faltered. Decisions fell apart. Sanders didn’t shy away from it afterward.

“Well, we got a loss, so I didn’t do good,” he said. “That’s what sums it up.”

Despite the outcome, Stefanski put any rumors of a change to rest. When asked if Shedeur Sanders would stay the starter for the last three games, the coach simply said, “Yes.” No further explanations were needed.

“I know there’s things that we can do better,” Stefanski added. “There’s things that he can do better. We’ll look at it.”

Sanders recognized the hurdles and the learning curve ahead. He pointed out Chicago’s defensive strategy and stressed the importance of studying film rather than getting frustrated. He also had some bright moments, like a 47-yard completion to Isaiah Bond and a few impressive escapes under pressure. Yet, the mistakes were still there. What set Sanders apart was his outlook. He didn’t see Stefanski’s vote of confidence as a safety net; he viewed it as a chance to grow.

“I live each moment and try to live each day to the fullest,” Shedeur Sanders said. “Whatever happens, it happens.”

In Cleveland, the evaluation continues. For Sanders, the mindset doesn’t change. Fear has no place. Only the next snap does.

But the Browns’ quarterback story doesn’t end with Shedeur Sanders. Behind him, Cleveland is quietly shaping the rest of the room.

Browns Commit to Dillon Gabriel’s Future

Dillon Gabriel’s time as Cleveland’s starting quarterback may be over, but his place in the organization is not. As the Browns settle into the final stretch of the season, clarity is forming around their quarterback room. One player has seized the present. Another is being positioned for the long view.

Gabriel took over in Week 5 after Joe Flacco stepped aside. The results were uneven. In six starts, the third-round pick went 1-5, throwing for 937 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The effort ended abruptly in Week 11, when a concussion forced him out and sidelined him the following week. That opening changed the trajectory of the position.

Shedeur Sanders stepped in and never relinquished the job. The fifth-round rookie is now expected to finish the season as QB1 and has the inside track to remain there moving forward. With that shift, Gabriel’s role has narrowed.

Still, Cleveland isn’t closing the door. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the plan is to keep Gabriel in the building.

“With the Browns’ third-round pick under contract for three more years on his rookie deal, the plan is to bring him back in 2026 and continue to develop him,” Cabot reported. She added that Gabriel could serve as the backup or the No. 3 quarterback, depending on how the room settles.

The message from the organization is consistent. Gabriel is viewed as a developmental asset, not a disposable one. His roster spot is safe, even if his path back to the starting lineup is not.

The depth matters. Sanders continues to gain experience. Deshaun Watson is expected to return from injury. Cleveland also holds two first-round picks next year. That structure allows patience with Gabriel, without pressure to rush decisions.

For now, the hierarchy is clear. Shedeur Sanders has control of the present. Dillon Gabriel represents insurance and investment.

In Cleveland, that may be the clearest signal yet of how the future at quarterback is being built.