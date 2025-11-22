Shedeur Sanders Gets Surprisingly Good Update About Reunion With Ex-Colorado Teammate at Browns

Shedeur Sanders has faced some really tough days since entering the NFL. The buzz and excitement he carried as a Colorado star haven’t materialized on the professional stage with the Cleveland Browns. But finally, after a string of bad news and struggles, there’s a bright spot on the horizon.

According to Fox Sports’ mock draft, the Browns are eyeing Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the third overall pick in the 2026 draft. Tyson, who shared the field with Shedeur Sanders during his time at Colorado, represents a chance to boost an area the Browns desperately need to improve: their receiving corps.

And Tyson’s numbers tell a compelling story. After a moderate 2022 season at Colorado with 22 receptions, 470 receiving yards, and 4 touchdowns, Tyson transferred to Arizona State. He turned heads in 2024 with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

However, injuries have been a hurdle for him. He has also dealt with injuries, suffering a knee injury in 2023 and a collarbone issue in 2024. This season, he is battling a hamstring injury. These setbacks make his draft prospects a bit messy. Still, Tyson remains one of the few receivers with the skill to command serious attention.

The Browns’ current receivers have not lived up to expectations. After Cedric Tillman, who has a modest 50% catch rate this season, the depth chart crumbles. Jerry Jeudy, once a Pro Bowler with 90 catches in 2024, has a catch rate of just 34.2%, much worse than his rookie campaign (36.3%).

The absence of a reliable No. 1 receiver threatens not only the passing game but also complicates the immediate future for any quarterback on Cleveland’s roster. And speaking of quarterbacks, that brings us back to Shedeur Sanders himself. The Browns seem to be hoping his performance can spark their offense. But can he?

Shedeur Sanders faces a big moment to prove himself

Sunday is set to be a milestone for Sanders. He gets his first regular-season start as the Browns quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders. After spending much of the season on the sidelines, this is his chance to show he belongs under center.

The 23-year-old showed flashes in the preseason. During his first start against the Carolina Panthers, he threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns. But he also held onto the ball for too long.

Unfortunately, his momentum stalled in the final preseason game against the Rams. He managed just 14 yards on six attempts, was sacked five times, and fumbled once. In the regular season, his debut last week came under tough circumstances. He was called in during halftime after starter Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion.

Sanders completed just 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards, threw an interception, and was sacked twice in a 16-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It’s clear the Browns’ quarterback situation is still precarious, and Sanders’ limited success so far mirrors the team’s offensive struggles.

With both the quarterback and receiving situations in flux, the Browns face a pivotal offseason. If Sanders can’t start to produce, expect them to lean heavily on the 2026 draft, possibly reuniting him with Tyson to give the offense a much-needed spark.