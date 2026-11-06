Shedeur Sanders Given No Chance Over Deshaun Watson as ESPN Host Reveals Harsh Reality for Young Browns QB

Cleveland Browns fans are buzzing with excitement as Shedeur Sanders is slated to start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. However, longtime ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi delivered a swift reality check for anyone anticipating a quarterback controversy, making it clear that Deshaun Watson’s starting job remains completely safe whenever he returns.

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The debate flared up during the mailbag segment on ESPN Cleveland’s Hey Tony show when host Tony Grossi read a hypothetical scenario submitted by a listener: “Mick Gango wants to know, #HeyTony, if Sanders goes for three TDs, no interceptions, the Browns win by double digits. Do you think the Browns would take him out and put Watson back in?”

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“I do, if Watson’s healthy. He’s, he’s the starting quarterback. There is no ongoing competition. His job is to win this game, and then let the coach decide what to do and I think Watson would be in there.”

While Deshaun Watson entered concussion protocol following delayed symptoms from Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has started all 8 games this season. With 1,806 passing yards and 7 touchdowns, Cleveland’s coaching staff views him as their locked-in starter whenever he is medically cleared.

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Head coach Todd Monken echoed that reality during his Wednesday press conference when asked if a stellar Shedeur Sanders outing creates a QB controversy.

“Yeah, I didn’t assume I’d get that question. Yeah, he’s been our starter for eight games. I would assume he’s still our starter. I don’t, I’m really thinking about today and watching Shedeur play today,” Monken told the reporters.

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Grossi’s skepticism also stems from Sanders’ Week 8 cameo against Pittsburgh, completing 2 passes for 2 yards over 4 snaps.

“He didn’t look prepared… when we talk about who has the better skills to be a backup QB, you gotta be ready to step in there and not just throw the ball out of bounds.”

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However, voices around the league see this starting nod much differently. Former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl safety and Super Bowl champion T.J. Ward shared an opposing perspective on the Speakeasy podcast,

“I know he understands the position he is in. He’s in a position to never relinquish this job again. He can go in and never come off the field.”

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Ward explained that electric on-field production can quickly challenge existing contracts and depth charts, urging Shedeur Sanders to seize the moment.

“If he goes in there and balls, I don’t care what happens when Watson is back,” Ward insisted.

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For Ward, an undeniable outing against New Orleans gives the coaching staff an obvious reason to keep him playing.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders deflected external questions during his Wednesday media availability. When Grossi pressed him about why he signed with agent Adie von Gontard right before the trade deadline, Sanders shut down the topic immediately, “What that got to do with this game? I’m just focused on this game and everything else doesn’t matter at this point.”

With the NFL trade deadline arriving on November 10, Sanders’ start carries broader intrigue. Cleveland currently has four quarterbacks on the roster with Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Taylen Green.

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While Grossi sees Watson staying atop Cleveland’s depth chart, a strong performance against the Saints puts Shedeur Sanders’ real starting talent on display for the rest of the league.