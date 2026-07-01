Shedeur Sanders Has “Closed the Gap” Between Him & Deshaun Watson in Browns QB Competition

The battle for the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job is becoming far more competitive than many expected. Earlier in the offseason, Deshaun Watson was seemingly favored to lead the team’s offense over Shedeur Sanders. However, after OTAs and minicamp, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the race has tightened considerably.

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“As far as the quarterback competition, the nuances of it, decision-making, and all that stuff, I would say what was told to me is that Deshaun was the clear favorite going in,” Fowler said on ESPN Cleveland. “Shedeur has closed that gap somewhat based on being decisive and having a presence about them that guys are drawn to. He has shown those two things over the last few months.”

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With the 2026 NFL season roughly two months away, the Browns remain one of the few teams yet to settle on a Week 1 starting quarterback. Watson entered the offseason with the advantage of experience, having thrown for 17,904 passing yards and 123 touchdowns across 73 regular-season games. But second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders has steadily made up ground and appears firmly in the mix heading into training camp.

Mid-May through June centered around the Browns’ OTA sessions, where Sanders’ progress became one of the biggest storylines. According to reports, he received first-team reps during multiple sessions while continuing to build on the experience he gained during his rookie season in 2025. He also reportedly protected the football better, committing fewer turnovers throughout the offseason program.

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However, Fowler suggested Sanders’ improvement hasn’t been limited to his on-field play. Since his arrival, teammates have noted that the young quarterback brings a positive, energetic presence to practice. His progression and the “fun” he brings to the field have seemingly helped him earn respect across the roster as a natural leader.

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“[Sanders] likes to have fun out there, that’s the best I can describe it. He comes on the field. He’s going up to the receivers. And like, thinking of celebrations to do when we score, crazy celebrations. That’s awesome. It lightens up the mood,” Browns reserve wide receiver Luke Floriea said on the Honor The Land podcast.

While there have been plenty of positives surrounding Sanders, the Browns are in no rush to make a final call. According to Fowler, the organization wants to evaluate both quarterbacks throughout training camp and the preseason before naming a starter. “Most around the league do expect Watson, the veteran, to get this job,” Fowler said, though he noted Sanders has made the competition far more interesting than many anticipated.

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That approach aligns with comments from head coach Todd Monken, who recently said Cleveland believes it has “two starting-level quarterbacks.” As a result, the coaching staff appears content to let the competition play out rather than rush into a decision.

With preseason action beginning on August 15 against the Chicago Bears, the exhibition slate could ultimately determine who takes the first snap of the regular season. Until then, the battle between Sanders and Watson remains one of the NFL’s most closely watched quarterback competitions.