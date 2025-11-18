Shedeur Sanders House: All About the NFL Rookie’s Home in Cleveland to His Family Home in Texas

Shedeur Sanders made his regular-season NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, stepping in after rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel exited with a concussion. The former Colorado star has already earned millions, thanks to lucrative college NIL deals and a $4.6 million rookie contract with the AFC North franchise.

He owns a stylish home in Cleveland, while his family’s estate in Texas is nothing short of massive. Let’s take a look at both.

Where is Shedeur Sanders’ house located, and what are the facilities that his house boasts?

As the Browns’ starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders spends most of his time at his suburban home in Cleveland. He keeps the details private for safety reasons, and now we know why.

According to reports, someone broke into Sanders’ house during the Browns-Ravens game in Week 11. Mike Florio first reported the incident, and other outlets later confirmed it. Police haven’t identified any suspects yet, and it’s still unclear what was taken.

Unfortunately, break-ins like this have become increasingly common for high-profile athletes.

Criminals often target players when they know they will be away during games. Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow have also faced similar break-ins in recent years. Sanders’ exact address is not public, but reports say he lives in a house in the Cleveland suburbs.

Before entering the NFL, Shedeur Sanders lived with his father and NFL legend Deion Sanders at his Texas mansion. The home was originally built in 1999 and sits on 5.95 acres of land. The mansion has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Inside, the grand foyer features a floating double staircase, marble floors, and tall floor-to-ceiling windows. Sanders also added a full entertainment wing when he lived there.

Built in 1999, the estate spans approximately 29,000 square feet

Inside, the grand foyer features a floating double staircase, marble floors, and towering floor-to-ceiling windows. While living there, Shedeur also added a full entertainment wing.

It includes a home theater with red walls, an indoor pool, a two-lane bowling alley, a sauna, a steam shower, a barbershop, a recreation room with a bar, a fitness center, and an indoor basketball court. The court even displays one of his well-known sayings, “You Gotta Believe.”

The outside of the property is just as impressive. It includes an eight-acre pond, a private dock, a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, and large spaces for hosting guests. The mansion also comes with a 14-bay garage, including two oversized bays for bigger vehicles. In 2025, it was listed for sale with a price of $5.5 million, according to Zillow.

He also wants to build a dream home. But that will take some time. As Shedeur is young, he wants to focus on his career, while spending money wisely on some properties that will help his portfolio.

What are the other real estate investments and properties of Shedeur Sanders?

As for his finances, Sanders has built strong wealth even before entering the NFL. His net worth is around $4 million as of late 2025. During his time at Colorado, he earned a high NIL valuation of about $6.5 million. Big brands like Nike, Gatorade, Mercedes-Benz, Beats by Dre, and Google signed him to major deals.

Though he has made no major investments in real estate yet, he built a home for his mother to thank her. The house includes a wraparound porch, a kitchen where natural light is available in plenty, a living room that has many family photos, and a garden that has flowers planted by Shedeur Sanders himself.

Neighbors were left in awe when they saw it, a home that reflects his journey, built on love, values, and unwavering family support.