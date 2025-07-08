Shedeur Sanders Is Already Planning Future With Latest Move as Kevin Stefanski & Browns Decide QB Cut

For more than two months now, the biggest story out of Cleveland wasn’t experience holding center stage. It was the rookies showing they belong in the depth chart and the QB competition. For the Browns, the stories of Joe Flacco’s playoff berth in ‘23, or Kenny Pickett’s shine back in Steel City have grown old. In the thick of the QB room, the biggest dawg in the spotlight continues to be Shedeur Sanders, and his unstoppable drive to show out.

After reaching Cleveland at the end of his draft journey, Sanders’ mission wasn’t about making people regret passing on him. It was about showing the league his ‘Legendary’ tag was legit. And after impressing at the rookie minicamps, the OTAs, and the mandatory minicamps, Sanders only seems to be picking up more speed. While the rest of the NFL world was busy figuring out 4th of July plans, Sanders decided to drop a statement to put the QB room on notice. The statement? Throwing dimes in the rain, showcasing his speed and footwork, and wearing the Browns’ helmet to show what he represents. And as insiders believe, that move was a marketing masterclass.

On a recent edition of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, the crew broke down the film of Sanders practicing in the rain. Adam ‘The Bull’ Gerstenhaber saw it as Shedeur gearing up for the future. As he called it, “He should practise in the rain a lot cause there’s bad weather here. – practicing in the rain is good cause you know, you’re going to have rainy, windy, crappy conditions here.” During many of the regular season matchups, Cleveland looks straight out of Macbeth’s opening setting. Thunder, lightning, and rain. And Sanders throwing passes in this weather can only translate in his favor if he has to play in similar conditions. But it’s not just about the preparation, it’s also about the way Shedeur has been marketing himself since he entered the Browns building.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_054

Talking about Shedeur’s camera presence, even G-Bush was all praises for the QB. Bush called Sanders a “marketing savant” and doubled down on how people usually try to take breaks on the 4th of July weekend. For Sanders, it was the exact opposite. Looking at some of the plays Sanders made, Bush even noted he looked like Patrick Mahomes in some frames. Bush further added, “He’s a marketing dude. He finds a way to endear himself to people, which I love that it’s calculated because it takes a lot because you can get some backlash from you putting yourself out there.” But for Sanders, there was no backlash, and the message was clear. This guy is all-in with the Browns and dedicated to being a part of the roster.

Shedeur Sanders is winning over the Dawg Pound with every move he makes. He’s made it known that he’s here to stay, no matter how many curveballs you throw at him. But as Sanders works to become a valuable piece for the Browns’ locker room, there’s another QB whose time seems almost up. For Deshaun Watson hinting at a return during the season, his future looks as bleak as Cleveland’s stormy skies.

Once heralded as the missing piece for the Browns, Deshaun Watson didn’t take long to become a lesson in regret for the franchise. When Jimmy Haslam’s “big swing and miss” tore his Achilles’ last season, fans cheered. While Myles Garrett took shots at the fans after the game, the signs of dissatisfaction couldn’t be clearer for the Dawg Pound. And as Watson hints at major progress with recovery and a return this new season, it doesn’t look like he’s a part of the equation anymore.

Watson isn’t one for giving up. This offseason, he stood his ground with, “they don’t think I can get back to where I was. I know, and I believe. I know I’m going to be way better than before.” But even with that promise, insiders weren’t buying it. Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, Browns insider May Kay Cabot laid it out flat. “I really think the ship has sailed here for the most part for Deshaun Watson. Don’t envision him playing this season. – And I think it’s going to be a long shot even next season if he’s still on the roster.” Cabot also believes the Browns will hold on to him for now because of the salary cap, but “A post-June 1 trade in 2026” can save them a lot of money.

For now, Watson is repaying a favor to Deion Sanders by taking Shedeur under his wing and showing him the ropes. Coach Prime was one of the people who had supported Watson through his injury. With Flacco firmly away from the mentorship group, Watson is taking on a bigger role of passing the knowledge. His chances on the gridiron? The rest of the Browns seem to have decided to move on from their $230 million heartbreak. The writing’s already on the wall for 2026.