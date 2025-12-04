Shedeur Sanders Is Fighting a Losing Battle as Insider Urges Browns to Lose More Games

Shedeur Sanders’ audition for the Cleveland Browns‘ future is already on shaky ground. With his 1-1 record in his first two starts, Sanders isn’t giving up as he gears up to take the starting role in the next game against the Tennessee Titans. However, one insider believes the team’s best move might be to embrace failure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t think they’re going to see enough in these last five games to prove to them that Shedeur Sanders can definitively 100% be the quarterback of the future,” Mary Kay Cabot said on the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast⁠. “And not just because of what he can or can’t do, but because of the whole entire passing game and the offense. I think it’s going to be hard to get a true read and an evaluation on him behind this line and with this receiving court.”

“I think he can get the Browns excited about that. But for them to definitively decide that they don’t need one of the best quarterbacks in this draft, I think that’s risky business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers Aug 8, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 looks at the scoreboard during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250808_kdn_db2_311

The Browns’ offense is struggling due to injuries on the offensive line, with starting guard Wyatt Teller (calf injury) and tackle Jack Conklin (concussion), forcing Teven Jenkins and KT Leveston to step up in their absence. This might cause issues for Sanders, increasing the risk of pressure and sacks, while also limiting offensive flexibility.

Now, the Browns might be forced to adopt an entirely different game plan due to players who could miss the upcoming game. This raises the question of whether the team can still secure a win in Week 14 after battling injuries and adjusting to a quarterback who is new to the NFL Pro level.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Cabot explained, Sanders has shown promise. He completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards in the 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he struggled against the San Francisco 49ers, leading the team to a 26-8 loss. While Sanders has been impressive for the amount of reps he has received, the Browns will need more to succeed.

In this situation, Cabot believes it may be better for the Browns to explore a different option at quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

More losses could benefit the Cleveland Browns

Mary Cabot has already suggested that Sanders’ efforts might ultimately be in vain. She further believes that the Browns should start planning for their future if they do not see Sanders as their long-term quarterback. Looking ahead to the next five games, she explained that the Browns could even consider losing strategically to secure a top draft pick.

“At this point, it almost behooves the Browns to lose more games. Not that they’re going to try to do that, but if they accidentally lose a few more games, that will only help them because if Fernando Mendoza turns out to be the guy or if Ty Simpson or Dante Moore or someone turns out to be somebody that they really want to grab, then the higher they can get in the draft, the better off they’re going to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This could improve their chances of acquiring one of the elite quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Out of many prospects, Fernando Mendoza, the Indiana quarterback, is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has already impressed with his record.

Mendoza has thrown for 2,758 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. Moreover, he has impressive arm strength and accuracy that the Browns will need in their QB. Securing Mendoza could be a major boost for the Browns. However, this will depend on how the remainder of the season goes for the team.