Shedeur Sanders Is Hanging On by Last Thread as Kevin Stefanski Gives Up on Browns QB

It was a slide of a different kind. Going down from being the top 3 picks in the draft to sliding to the 5th round (144th overall) was already enough stressful, but now all the news about Shedeur Sanders in his rookie season is bringing down his stock. None of the analysts predicted him to be the starter. While it was all about arrogance and skipping interviews earlier, HOFer Joe Thomas even called the hate unfair. He revealed how the love Shedeur gets on social media harms his presence on the field.

After he got the last reps in the training camp, the rookie hasn’t lost hope about not getting reps with the first-team offense. While talking to the reporters, he confessed, “I don’t think that’s, that’s not my place, to answer, to even be able to get the answer to that. I feel like it’s not in my control, so I’m not even going to think about that or have that even in my thought process of why it is. Like, there’s a lot of people that want to have the opportunity to be at this level, and I’m here, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity, so whenever that is, it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The coaching staff says it’s about structure. About giving everyone a fair shot. QB coach Bill Musgrave even admitted, “I don’t know if there’ll be any earth-shaking changes” next week. Translation? Shedeur Sanders’ not climbing the ladder anytime soon. He’s still at the bottom. And you don’t jump three spots in Cleveland’s offense by being quiet. Not when the other guys are stacking veteran reads and moving the ball. Right now, this competition looks like a formality. Everyone’s getting looks, sure. But only some are getting chances.

AD

But what makes this trickier? Shedeur Sanders isn’t melting. He’s not spiraling. “It doesn’t faze me,” he said. That’s either confidence or armor. Maybe both. “We came all the way from an HBCU to a Power Five, and now we’re here.” It’s not just a resume, it’s a mindset. He knows what the climb feels like. He’s done it before. But this time, he’s not the face of the program. He’s not the son of the head coach. He’s just a fifth-round rookie trying not to get lost in the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And off the field? He’s not helping himself. Two offseason speeding tickets. One more whisper follows him through the facility. He says he hopes people “learn from my situation and not drive fast at all.” Maybe he’s growing. Maybe he’s just trying to keep the headlines quiet. Either way, the sheen is wearing off.

Kevin Stefanski quits on Shedeur Sanders as a starter

Being Deion Sanders‘ son, he carries a legacy that very few in the league have. That’s why Kevin Stefanski is at the center of the storm. Thomas had earlier claimed that he should make the decision as early as he could. Now? The HC seems to have made the decision. And it doesn’t go in Shedeur’s favor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Athletic‘s Zac Jackson reported that Stefanski decided to use equipment guys as the receivers so that everyone could get reps. It means Shedeur, who was already getting reps at the end, after the other three QBs, gets one step down. It spells doom to his chances of being an NFL starter.

Stay tuned! This story is developing.