Shedeur Sanders’ Leaves Emotional Message for Browns Nation After Kevin Stefanski Decided QB’s Fate

Shedeur Sanders’s spot in Cleveland is one of the league’s most-watched storylines. Once projected as a first-rounder, he slipped to the fifth round and now enters 2025 as a developmental QB behind Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. His preseason showed flashes, including a strong outing against the Rams, after which he said, “I feel like I belong.” And now, he surprised Cleveland fans with a heartfelt note after closing out his first NFL preseason.

Sanders took to Instagram on August 24, 2025, penning an emotionally resonant message: “Thanks everyone for the 🧡 and support. There’s a lot to learn from this preseason, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I’ll keep learning and getting better.” Undoubtedly, this preseason was special for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This message came just hours after the Browns’ preseason win over the Rams, where Sanders went 3-of-6 for 14 yards, despite heavy pressure. According to CBS Sports, Sanders finished his preseason run completing 17-of-29 passes for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers, although he was sacked seven times across three games.

Speaking to Cleveland.com about his mindset after being subbed out, Sanders explained, “When I walk, that’s just me getting my mind right… I was visualizing it, and then I was out. I’m like, ‘oh, okay.’”Even though his performance in the game was uneven, the former Colorado star didn’t rule out the fact that competition is at the heart of his development.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He further remarked, “In the heart of competition, that’s what you ask for.” A record-setting passer at Jackson State and Colorado, his No. 2 jersey was retired in Boulder earlier this year. This was before the Browns selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett headline the depth chart, the team views Sanders as a long-term project with upside.

AD

As Sports Illustrated noted, his willingness to embrace the grind, “day by day, rep by rep,” is what is fueling his optimism in Cleveland. Yet despite this, Sanders’s preseason usage is already sparking debate over how Cleveland is handling his early development.

Kevin Stefanski denies ‘sabotaging’ rookie QB

Browns HC Stefanski has denied suggestions that he is “sabotaging” rookie QB Sanders. This was in the wake of pulling him late in the preseason finale against the Rams on August 23, 2025. Sanders was replaced in the final two-minute drill by veteran Tyler Huntley. Explaining the same, Stefanski said that it was a move as an opportunity to give Huntley snaps, not an indictment of Sanders.

via Imago August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 walks off before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250808_zma_c04_009 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

“I’m committed to his development just like all of our rookies,” Stefanski said. “So, we’ll continue to focus on getting our guys better, and that’s what we’ll stay committed to and what’s important to me.” However, Huntley was released the next day. This raised further questions about the decision, leaving Sanders visibly frustrated.

Amidst this, Sanders gave clarity of his reaction, walking the fans through the moment. “In the heat of the moment, you want to be that alpha. You want to be that dog. You want to be out there in that final two-minute drive.” Adding further, he stated, “You want to be that alpha…change a franchise.” Stefanski didn’t deny the intensity of the drive either.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He remarked, “I’d never want a player to be less competitive. We want the best version of all of our players.” With Joe Flacco locked in as the starter, Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel battling for the backup role, and Sanders fighting for developmental reps, the Browns’ QB room remains unusually crowded. General manager Andrew Berry has also backed the decision to carry four QBs, calling it an “opportunity.”

Although this is also facing national media scrutiny, with Skip Bayless labeling Sanders’s outing a ‘disaster.’ Whatever Stefanski is planning for Sanders, fans will be hoping that it doesn’t sabotage the young QB’s career.